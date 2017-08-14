David Ray Rucker, age 70 years, a resident of the Mackeyville Community, Hambleton, WV, departed this life Monday morning, August 7, 2017 at the Monongalia General Hospital at Morgantown, WV. He had been in declining health.

He was born Saturday, November 9, 1946 at Belington, WV, a son of the late Carl Opha and Marie Louise Simpson Rucker. On May 6, 1978 at Parsons, WV, he was married to the former Alberta Mae Day, who preceded her in death April 7, 2004.

Surviving are one brother, Carl Joseph Rucker of Parsons; and one sister Barbara L. Gillispie of Georgetown, KY; one niece, Donna Sue Towner and husband Larry of Grafton; two nephews, Jeffery Crawford of CA, and Ernest Wrentmore of Lexington, KY; two great nieces, Amanda Zebley and husband Keith of Flemington, and Cassie Ann Towner of Grafton.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilbur Glenn, and Theodore P. Rucker.

He was a graduate of Belington High School. He was a former employee of the Parsons Park Board and retired on May 14, 2006 from the Kingsford Charcoal Company with over thirty-two years of service. David was a member of the Mackeyville Community Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, loved his church, attending gospel sings, visiting friends and he never met a stranger.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Final rites will be conducted at the funeral home on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. Rev. Pat Cassidy will officiate and interment will follow at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for David Ray Rucker. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.