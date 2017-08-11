Daniel L. Boone Pase, 87, of Thomas, WV passed away peacefully August 1, 2017 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born March 8, 1930 in Thomas, WV a son of the late Bert W. Pase and Madge Z. Schell Pase.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Thomas J. Pase and one sister Margret J (Peggy) Pase Spraw and his life long friends Robert and Mary (Toots) White. Two very special sister-n-laws Wanda Corbin and Maxine Repetsky.

One brother-n-law Adam Repetsky. Two special nieces Toni Repetsky and Jeanette Bittenger.

Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Carol F. Pase. They were married April 22, 1960. One daughter Tammy (Allen) Hebb. One son, Danny Pase and friend Danny Shingleton. Two grandsons Toby (Amber) Hebb, Tyler Hebb and girlfriend Abby Bowley. Three great grandchildren, Briar, Levi and Addalee Hebb. One brother Bill Pase of Las Vegas NV. One brother-n-law Brad Corbin. Two special nieces Helen (Joe) Cavailer and Sue Bird. Two nephews Dave (Ann) Corbin and Jeff (Kim) Corbin and boys. Along with numerous other family.Boone was a wonderful husband and father. He never meet a stranger and was a friend to all. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and all around woodsman. Boone was a 1949 graduate of Thomas High School where he was a star member of the football team. He was employed by the Division of Natural Resources working at Blackwater Falls for over 30 years. He starting working at the park in 1954. He practically helped build the park.

Boone was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

At his request he will be cremated. There will be graveside service and a gathering to celebrate his life Saturday, August 12, at 1PM at Rose Hill Cemetery followed by a dinner at the Thomas United Methodist Church.

Boone was a huge animal lover.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tucker County Animal Shelter.