Community Volunteer Program underway

Volunteers are the backbone of many rural communities and successful organizations.

Realizing that many of our nonprofits and service organizations need volunteers, and many who live in or visit our communities are willing to help out in some capacity, Tucker Community Foundation has launched a new Community Volunteer Program to help connect those who want to volunteer with those in need.

Beginning July 1, a new page will be added to www.tuckerfoundation.net/volunteer that will include a Volunteer Portal. The portal can serve as a resource for: high school students seeking community service hours, professionals offering pro bono services, those who may want to volunteer only for a limited time period and others who wish to volunteer on a more consistent basis.

Organizations currently listed on the portal that offer volunteer opportunities include Tucker Community Foundation, ArtSpring, Blackwater Ministerial Association, Canaan Valley Woman’s Club, Cortland Acres, The Family Resource Network, Heart of the Highlands, New Historic Thomas, and Parson’s Revitalization Organization. The portal will provide a link to the organization’s webpage, a brief description of each organization, the contact person(s), location, and general overview of volunteer tasks.

Janice Youngblood of Canaan Valley has volunteered in different capacities for the Foundation for many years. She is extending her volunteer service to help coordinate the Community Volunteer Program. As Coordinator she will be directly involved with Foundation volunteers and also serve as the point of contact for organizations who want to join, or update their information on, the Volunteer Portal. Jacob Powers, AmeriCorp, is working closely with Foundation staff, volunteers, and area nonprofits to help develop the Foundation’s Community Volunteer Program.

With a history of long standing service to the Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, Tucker Community Foundation is constantly pursuing new ways to connect individuals’ time, talent, and treasure to organizations creating stronger, healthier communities.

If your organization, charity, or business would like to be included on the Foundation’s Volunteer Directory page please contact volunteer@tuckerfoundation.net or call the TCF Development Office at 304-259-5008.