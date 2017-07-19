Commissioners learn about Dark Skies event 

PARSONS – Tucker County Commissioners learned of a program that will be held at Canaan Valley July 25. Katie Teems, from the Tucker County Planning Commission, read a letter from the TCPC about the Dark Skies program they will host on Tuesday, July 25 at Canaan Valley Resort.

The event will feature a lecture followed by a question and answer period and then guided star gazing at the Canaan Valley State Park Nature Center and is open and free to the public.

The guest lecturer for the Dark Skies event is Diane Turnshek, an astronomer and lecturer at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Dark Skies begins at 7:30 p.m.

During Wednesday’s meeting, audience member Ivan Eye spoke out about the EMS Ordinance which will put a yearly EMS mandatory fee on Tucker County residents of $50. Eye voiced his concerns about the fee on so many residents with limited income.

Tucker County Clerk Sherry Simmons reported she received a grant which will allow the Tucker County Clerk’s Office to have all death certificates available electronically. She said after they have been filed with the state they will be available as people need them.

Simmons spoke about the upcoming Oct. 7 road bond election and said it would be by paper ballot.

The summer youth employees each introduced themselves to the Tucker County Commissioners. They reported on their activities throughout the summer.

Tucker County 911 Director Brett Ware updated Commissioners on the calls received through the 911 Center for the past two weeks. He said the center received 169 calls. 57 of those were for EMS, 123 were for law enforcement and 21 were for the fire departments.

Ware is going to start tracking this information for comparison.

Public Information Officer Lois Nelson submitted her resignation because she has taken on new responsibilities.

The next Tucker County Commission meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. July 26 at the Tucker County Courthouse Courtroom.