Celebrate Recovery comes to Parsons

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

Hurts, habits and hang-ups are common to people in today’s society. Recovery is a difficult task for many. Monday, July 31 is the startup date for Tucker County Celebrate Recovery – a ministry that will help people on their road to achieving this goal.

Celebrate Recovery was founded by John Baker of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California over 25 years ago. Over 27,000 churches have weekly Celebrate Recovery meetings and now another will be added here in Parsons.

Celebrate Recovery is a Twelve Step recovery program centered on Jesus Christ and firmly established in Biblical truth. The Twelve Steps with accompanying Scriptures and the Eight Principles based on the Beatitudes offer participants a clear path of salvation and discipleship.pro

Amy Cummings and Chris Teter are ministry co-leaders of this program which will meet every Monday evening at Parsons Church of God. Meeting time will be 6:30 p.m. Free meals and children’s programs will be provided for participants.

The basic meeting schedule will include praise and worship, teaching, testimonies and small group sessions for the opportunity to connect with others. At the end of the evening, Crosstalk Café time will be available. Snacks will be provided along with the opportunity for participants to further connect with each other.

As a point of interest, the small group sessions will deal with such topics as addiction, codependency and family issues. Various groups will be added as needed.

Cummings said, “Twelve step programs are limited in this area. Celebrate Recovery will provide a needed service and, most of all, give people the opportunity to connect with God. I feel privileged and honored to be part of this ministry team that will help people in their walk with Jesus Christ and will also help them in their recovery process.”

If you are dealing with hurts, habits and hang-ups there is help and hope for you. Mark your calendar for Monday, July 31 at 6:30 p.m. Join the Celebrate Recovery program at Parsons Church of God.