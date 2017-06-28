Boyce Elected to Foundation Board

The Board of Directors of Tucker Community Foundation recently elected Chris Boyce of Canaan Valley to a three year term.

Boyce has a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Systems from the University of Maryland. A long time business owner and operator, he is currently involved with commercial real estate.

Chris and his wife Hilary are very engaged in the community and active in a number of Foundation programs. They are familiar faces to many throughout the region who are involved with Run for It. Hilary is frequently behind the lens capturing hundreds of photos of the annual event while Chris oversees event set up and still manages to line up and run the 5k to support his favorite charity.

Chris is the son of Harry and Liz Boyce formerly of Canaan Valley. His father served on the Foundation’s board from 1999-2005. Chris and Hilary are the proud parents of four children and six grandchildren.