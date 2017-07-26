Boulder Park to Open Soon

Installation of boulders is in progress at the new climbing park behind the Davis Ball Field. As we go to press, the finishing touches are being put on two boulders with plans to install the mulch and complete the landscaping in the upcoming days.

Application of the climbing holds will be the final step prior to Tucker Boulder Park’s official opening. Opening day festivities will be announced in the newspaper and on social media at www.facebook.com/tuckerboulderpark/.

Access to the park is via the Davis Ball Field entrance, close to the Rt. 93/48 intersection. Efforts are underway to raise support for the purchase and installation of the final boulder that will complete the project.

Visit www.tcrocks.org to donate online. Tucker Boulder Park is a collaborative project that is owned and maintained by the Town of Davis. The climbing venue provides options for all ages and skill sets.