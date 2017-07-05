BOE members approve employment of personnel

PARSONS – Monday’s Tucker BOE meeting mostly dealt with hiring and resignations of staff. Tucker BOE Superintendent of Schools Dr. Eddie Campbell said all recommendations of personnel were approved unanimously by BOE members.

Professional employees hired include Christine Ward as special education teacher for the extended school year; Jessica Samples as speech pathologist for the extended school year; Alison Rapp as kindergarten teacher at DTEMS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year; Steven Strothers as computer science teacher and virtual coordinator at TCHS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year, pending certification; Valerie Eye as summer school coordinator effective June 27 to July 27; Cortney Nestor, STEM teacher for middle school at TCHS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year pending certification; Emilee Amaro as elementary teacher at DTEMS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year; Melissa Tauscher as half time middle school science and half time itinerant special education instructor at DTEMS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year pending certification; and Steve Hull as substitute teacher effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year.

Tucker County Schools usually host a summer institute for instructors to earn their yearly continuing education. Campbell said because of the budget cuts, the school is not hosting the institute and said personnel will earn their CE hours throughout the year with trainings being hosted by current staff.

Resignations accepted during Monday’s meeting include Becky Moore as ALC teacher at TCHS effective with the end of the 2016 to 2017 school year; and Debra Thompson as cook II at TVEMS effective with the end of the 2016 to 2017 school year.

Service personnel hired during the meeting include Harry Poling as summer bus operator for the math academy effective June 19 to 30 and the critical skills academy effective July 5 to 27; Sam Blosser as summer bus operator for the critical skills academy effective July 5 to 27; and Debra Thompson as substitute cook effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year.

Those hired for extra-curricular and extra duty assignments include Amy Moore, WVEIS County Coordinator/County Webmaster effective July 1; Fred Davis as head football coach at TVEMS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year pending certification renewal; Gregory Hyre as Boys Basketball Coach at TVEMS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year pending certification renewal and upon approval he has agreed to resign his current position as assistant girls’ basketball coach at TCHS; Felicia Goldizen as cheer coach at TCHS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year pending certification; Jimmy Ambrose as boys basketball coach at TCHS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year; David Helmick as head girls basketball coach at TCHS effective with the 2017 to 2018 school year; and Christopher Teter as volunteer assistant girls basketball coach at TVEMS for the 2017 to 2018 school year pending certification renewal.

Extra-curricular positions the board approved for resignation include David Nelson as boy’s cross-country coach at TCHS effective June 1; A.J. Rapp as athletic director at DTEMS effective June 12; Michele Mullenax as girl’s cross-country coach at TCHS effective June 27; and Gregory Hyre as assistant girl’s basketball coach at TCHS effective with the end of the 2016 to 2017 school year.

BOE members received a presentation by Youth Health Services detailing mental health services in Tucker County Schools present and future. Members learned the results of the county’s special education annual desk audit.

The next Tucker County BOE meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. July 10.