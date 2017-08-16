BOE hires new employees, hears employee concerns

By Dave Snyder

The Parsons Advocate

A Tucker County employee concern was the first order of business at the Tucker County Board of Education meeting. This employee said she was called Friday morning to meet concerning her work assignment. As an aide, she has been assigned to Davis Thomas Elementary Middle School. However, she is being assigned differently at this point. Basically, this has to do with time and logistics.

The employee is to drive to Tucker Valley Elementary School, board a bus to pick up a student who is to be taken to Tucker County High School, then board another bus to take her to her assignment at Davis Thomas Elementary Middle School. Her concerns are that time is taken away from a student she works with and that she is left with no transportation should she need to leave her school for some reason. Her concerns were noted by the board members.

Board member, Janet Preston recently attended a RESA meeting that dealt with what will happen after June 30, 2018 when RESA is discontinued in West Virginia. Preston stated, “One possibility is cooperation with another school district. Another possibility is to be in a larger, non-funded group that will design by-laws and assess proportionate fees. There is discussion regarding a Supervisory Advisory Council divided into four quadrants. Tucker County would be one of twenty counties in the fourth quadrant.”

Board president Tim Turner asked, “Will it cost more per student than our present RESA system does?” At this point, it was agreed that this is a future agenda item to consider. Past services and the costs of those services must be considered for the transition between the RESA system and a new configuration.

Turner asked Dr. Campbell to elaborate on Douglas Rabel’s employment. Rabel had been half-time Social Studies teacher. He has been assigned as the Alternative Education Coordinator. Dr. Campbell stated, “The Alternative Education Program is conducted in the afternoon. It involves working with students who are on in school suspension, out of school suspension or school expulsion.”

Professional personal assignments were approved as follows:

a. Courtney Nestor, Agriculture Education Teacher at TCHS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

b. Amanda Kisamore, Elementary Teacher at DTEMS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

c. Melissa Tauscher, half-time Special Education Teacher at DTEMS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year, pending certification.

d. Douglas Rabel, Alternative Education Coordinator, Extra-Curricular/Extra Duty Assignments, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

e. Daryla Rapp, Substitute Teacher, for the 2017-2018 school year.

f. Gregory Kepner, Substitute Teacher, for the 2017-2018 school year.

g. C. Gina Palmer, Substitute Teacher, for the 2017-2018 school year, pending background check.

Service personnel assignments were approved as follows:

a. Stormie Meloy, Long Term Substitute Cook at TVEMS, effective August 14, 2017 until the full- time employee returns to work.

b. Craig Hyre, custodian II at DTEMS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

c. Ashley Wilfong, Substitute Aide and Substitute Secretary for the 2017-2018 school year.

Extra-Curricular/Extra Duty Assignments were approved as follows:

a. Shane Eakle, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach at TCHS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

b. Vickie Smith, Ticket Taker, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

c. Austin Zirk, Volunteer Assistant Football Coach at TVEMS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

d. Taylor Zirk, Volunteer Assistant Football Coach at TVEMS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

e. Brian Zirk, Volunteer Assistant Football Coach at TVEMS, effective with the 2017-2018 school year.

Discussion ensued regarding the field. Bag dispensers and “no pets allowed” signs were the two possible solutions. Finally, the “no pets allowed” signs were recommended and approved.

The construction of a new Mountaintop Library was discussed. The possibility of attaching the new library to Davis Thomas Elementary School was briefly mentioned. Director of Support Services, Jonathan Hicks, spoke regarding the project. Hicks said, “Construction plans regarding such issues as square footage and exact location of the building are incomplete. More complete plans will be presented at a later date.”

After school hours will be used to replace lighting at all three county school buildings. Solar Holler, out of Shepherdstown, will take the burden of the upfront costs for this project. Hicks said, “The job will be bid out. Solar Holler will provide capital and a financing method will be agreed upon. Savings from less energy costs will be used to pay them back.”

The next regular Board of Education meeting will be August 21, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.