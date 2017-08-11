Betty Jane Watring Lipscomb, 71, of Brookhaven, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends.

The daughter of the late Artenis Woodford Watring and Mary Jane Cunningham Watring, she was born February 20, 1946 in Shaffertown, (Lead Mine community) WV.

Jane retired from Mylan Pharmaceuticals after 25 years of service. She was an avid bowler and worked hard and enjoyed keeping her home clean. She was an active member of the Brookhaven VFD ladies auxiliary for many years. Most of all Jane enjoyed spending time with her family and loved chasing her grandkids around.

Jane is survived by her children: Jimmy W. Lipscomb and his fiancée, Tracy Cole, Lesa R. Snyder and her husband, Alan, and Tammy Dalton and her fiancé, Willie McFadden; grandchildren: Adam Lipscomb and his wife, Heather, Zachary Lipscomb and his fiancée, Heather Covert, Amanda Harteis and her fiance, Jason Perry, Wyatt Snyder, Emily Snyder, and Tyler Dalton; great grandchildren, Addison, Hadleigh, and James Wayne (JW) Lipscomb, Aubrey Harteis and Noah Lipscomb; a sister, Kathryn Knotts; a sister-in-law, Louise Lipscomb; and a brother-in-law, Sam Lipscomb; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Kennedy Lipscomb; siblings: Hope Cramer, Ralph Watring, Gayle Strawderman, Ruby Somerville, Jimmy Watring, Ruth (Tootie) Hauser, and Paul Watring.

Family received friends at Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home, Thursday, August 3, 2017 from 5 to 9 pm.

Family received friends at Lohr and Barb Funeral Home, Parsons, WV, Friday, August 4, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral services were held at 11 am, Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Lohr and Barb Funeral Home, 312 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. Burial followed at the Watring Family Cemetery, Lead Mine, WV.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made in Jane’s memory to the Brookhaven VFD, 412 Brookhaven Rd. Morgantown, WV 26508.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.