APPROVED: Tucker County EMS Ordinance passes unanimously

PARSONS – The proposed EMS Ordinance that would place a $50 fee on residents to help fund the Tucker County EMS passed unanimously during Wednesday evening’s Tucker County Commission meeting.

Commission President Lowell Moore said folks once again showed up to speak their minds about the ordinance and fee it would impose on Tucker County folks, but said in the end, Commissioners did vote for the EMS Ordinance because state code said the Commission shall provide emergency services.

Commissioners read the EMS Ordinance during three meetings and said they considered the comments of those coming to speak both for and against the Ordinance and fee.

“We passed the final reading and the ordinance,” Moore said.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Commissioners voted to keep Larry Armbruster on the Tucker County Ambulance Authority Board. They also voted to move Tammy Knotts at the 911 Center from part time to full time hours. They also hired Lisa Jones as part time at the 911 Center and hired Jason Myers as a permanent part time dispatcher as well as Adam Arbogast as a part time 911 Center dispatcher.

Moore said since the EMS Ordinance passed, bills will go out to folks between July 15 and 20.

“These will be separate from the tax tickets this year,” Moore said. “They will be sent out from the Tucker County Commission Office and say Tucker County Commission EMS Fund.”

Moore said the fee can be paid in the Tucker County Commission Office and said they are setting up an online site where folks can pay the fee. He said if folks receive more than one billing in error, they can come to plead their case before the Tucker County Commission.

Moore said there will be some revisions on the Ordinance and indicated there may be some revision on the late fees associated with the EMS Ordinance fee.

The next Tucker County Commission meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 12 at the Tucker County Courthouse Courtroom.