What’s Happening

Tucker County Youth Softball final signups

Tucker County Youth Softball will hold final signups at the Parsons Annex Gym March 4 11 a.m -4 p.m. and March 5 from 1-4 p.m. Any girls age six-16 are eligible to play. Any questions call Jonathan Hicks at 304-642-8583.

Mountaintop Public Library Board of Trustees

The next bi-monthly meeting of the Mountaintop Public Library Board of Trustees will be held at the library on Thursday, March 9 at 5 p.m.. The meetings are open to the public.

Wednesday night soup suppers and Bible study

Each week in Lent St. John’s Lutheran Church in Davis will be holding Supper begins at 5 p.m. and study will follow at 6 p.m. Childcare will be provided for those wishing to attend with small children. This event is free and open to the public. St. John’s has weekly Sunday worship at 11 a.m. Throughout the season of Lent and through Easter Sunday, childcare for young children will be provided during services. For more information contact Pastor Ruth Bullwinkle at 304-704-3150.

Trout Stocking

The following waters were stocked: Blackwater River; Shavers Fork (upper section); Spruce Knob Lake

Mountain State Transmitters Amateur Radio Club meeting

The Mountain State Transmitters Amateur Radio Club will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the Leading Creek Fire Hall in Kerens. All amateurs and those interested in ham radio are invited to attend.

BC Strutters Pom pom and ribbon twirling, flag baton, sign ups

BC Strutters Pom pom and ribbon twirling, flag baton, sign ups. No monthly dues. Non-profit group. March 9, 2017 5:30-7 p.m., Mill Race Park pavllion for info call Patty at304-621-3382.

Lenten Fish Fry

Lenten Fish Fry, Friday, March 3, at Our Lady of Mercy Social Hall, in Parsons and St. Thomas Center, in Thomas from 4 to 7 p.m. Meal includes 8oz. Fish Fillet, Mac & Cheese, Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Dinner Roll, Fruit Salad, coffee and punch for $8. Eat in or carry out, at both locations.

Friends of Cortland Acre meeting

The Friends of Cortland Acres will have their monthly meeting on Monday, March 6, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Cortland Acres. For more information, call Marie Grafton, Activity Director at (304) 463-4181 ext. 218.