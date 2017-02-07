What’s Happening 2.8.17

Valentine Cake Walk

There will be a Valentine Cake Walk at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department. Sponsored by the ladies Auxiliary. Everyone welcome.

Soup, Salad and More

There will be a soup, salad and more lunch from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Szilagyi Center/Old Rowlesburg High. Homemade soups, salads, homemade bread and desserts for $10. The event is sponsored by The Rowlesburg Revitalization Committee.

Buckwheat Dinner

The St. John’s United Methodist Men will sponsor a Buckwheat dinner from 4 – 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. Adults $7.

Winter Open House

Glenville State College invites future Pioneers to attend the upcoming Winter Open House on Saturday, February 25 at 9 a.m. on the GSC campus.

Upcoming Canaan Valley Resort Happenings

For additional details on events, call (304) 866-4121 ext. 2678 or www.canaanresort.com

Feb 24 – 26: Mardi Gras on the Mountain

Mar 4: Wild Thing Weekend: Get wild and wacky at the annual event

DAR Meeting

The Blackwater Chapter, DAR will be holding their monthly meeting Saturday February 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Lil Andi’s Restaurant in Parsons. All members are asked to attend.

Hinkle House Food Pantry

Hinkle House Food Pantry, open every Wednesday from 1 – 2:30 p.m. across from First Methodist Church, First and Spruce Street. Food distribution is for low income and those in need, sponsored by First Methodist Church. Community support, with some USDA food provided by Mountaineer Food Bank.

Woods & Wildlife Eat n’ Reap Dinner

The Woods & Wildlife Eat n’ Reap Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at Camp PioneerFebruary 9, 2017. This Woods and Wildlife program will provide woodland owners a better understanding of woodland ownership, forest ecology, and the sound application of forest and wildlife management practices. In addition, this program will direct woodland owners to available resources and assistance programs for woodland and wildlife management.

Benefit Sing

There will be a Benefit Sing for Pete and Diane Phillips at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Riverview Chapel in Porterwood. A love offering will be taken. Everyone welcome.

Tucker County Historical meeting

The Tucker County Historical Society will meet Sunday Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Tucker County Historical Society Museum in the Tucker County Annex at 501 Chestnut St., Parsons. Visitors welcome.

Parsons High School Alumni Association meeting

The Parsons High School Alumni Association will meet on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m. at Little Andi’s Restaurant in Parsons. Plans are needed for our 2017 PHS Alumni weekend in May. Everyone welcome.

Sweetheart Dinner

The Methodist Church in Thomas will be holding a Sweetheart Dinner Sunday Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. with Interesting Biblical Introductions followed by a carry-in meal at 1 p.m. Everyone welcome.