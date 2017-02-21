Tucker Valley Girls’ Basketball Update

By Dave Helmick

The Tucker Valley Girls’ Basketball JV team competed in Tournament action on February 13th at Elkins Middle School against Belington.

Belington picked up the victory 37-26. Jessi Daniels led Tucker Valley with 8 points and Jayden Kuhn added 6 points in the loss.

On February 15th the Tucker Valley Girls’ JV team played Elkins in the final game of the tournament. Tucker Valley fell in the contest 34-23. Tucker Valley was led in scoring by Jayden Kuhn with 10 points and Corrinia Lipscomb added 7 points in the loss.