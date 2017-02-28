Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School News

Tucker Valley held their third book walk this year in celebration of Valentine’s Day. The book walk appropriately named, “Fall in Love with a Good Book”, offered students in grades K-4 a chance to walk for a book of their choice.

Students danced their way around valentine themed numbers while listening to fun music. When the music stopped numbers were pulled and the students were off to the table where leveled books were arranged for their choosing. Mrs. Harlan, County ReadAloud Coordinator, was elated by the numbers of books that have been dropped off from community members.

She said, “We have collected enough books for every child in grades K-4 to receive a book of their choice for every walk we’ve had. We are certainly fortunate to have such caring individuals that donate their books through Tucker Valley’s book drops. The books we receive are of tremendous value to our students and the community’s future.”

Michelle Felton, Title interventionist, stated, “If we can motivate our students to read then we’ve created a future of successful entrepreneurs for our area. It is of value for all involved.”

ReadAloud plans to continue the activities throughout the year using the book drops and would like to let everyone know that books can be dropped off at the front and back doors at TVEMS. All books are disinfected, leveled, and reconditioned for student use. Students love getting new books and have fun doing the various activities to earn them.