Tucker County Track Opens Season at Keyser and Charleston

KEYSER – The Tucker County Girls’ and Boys’ Track teams traveled to Keyser on Tuesday March 28th for the first meet of the season. The Mt. Lions Boys’ team finished 2nd with a score of 85 total points. Keyser won the Boys’ as a team with a score of 100 points. The Tucker County Girls’ team finished the meet with a 3rd place finish with a combined score of 72 points. The Keyser Girls’ finished 1st with 105 points.
Boys’ Results: 100m: 4th Jacob Davis(12.59), 6th Ethan Pacella(13.06), 12th Cole Rapp(13.74), 20th Seth Cangley(14.92). 200m: 4th Will White(25.21), 6th Brody Strawderman(25.63), 10th Ethan Pacella(26.86), 19th Cole Rapp(28.46). 400m: 2nd Will White(54.73), 4th Jack Melnick(57.63), 6th Jacob Davis(1:00.09). 800m: 1st Luke Poling(2:12.48), 3rd Brett Reall(2:17.58), 7th Holden Young(2:30.83), 11th David Kines(2:56.97). 1600m: 5th Holden Young(5:35.83), 13th Nathaniel Rader(6:10.42), 14th Alex Dyer(6:19.63). 3200m: 1st Chris Chambers(12:18.46), 2nd Josh Kincaid(12:25.26), 6th Jon Rhodes(13:04.11). 110m Hurdles: 2nd Gariet Pennington(18.34), 6th Logan Pennington(19.63). 300m Hurdles: 1st Ben Callaway(45.95), 3rd Logan Pennington(47.70), 4th Gariet Pennington(48.15). 4x100m: 3rd H.Collar, L.Hood, S.Cangley, J.Carr(53.08), 4th Z.Myers, M.Barnes, G.Bolyard, O.Poling(1:00.16). 4x200m: 2nd J.Davis, B.Reall, R.McCauley, L.Poling(1:41.70), 3rd H.Collar, R.Lamb, L.Hood, J.Carr(1:50.00). 4x400m: 3rd L.Poling, J.Davis, B.Reall, B.Strawderman(3:56.92), 5th J.Kincaid, H.Young, D.Kines, A.Dyer(4:32.97). 4x800m: 3rd J.Kincaid, N.Rader, C.Chambers, J.Melnick(9:49.56). Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 1st L.Pennington, G.Pennington, R.McCauley, B.Callaway(1:08.75), 4th C.Ambrose, J.Carr, R.Lamb. H.Collar(1:18.78). High Jump: 2nd Will White(5’04”), 4th Gariet Pennington(5’02”), 6th Ethan Pacella(5’00”). Long Jump: 2nd Raine McCauley(18’04”), 3rd Will White(18’01”), 5th Ethan Pacella(16’01”), 9th Hunter Collar(15’05”), 10th Raheim Lamb(14’07”). Shot Put: 3rd Brody Strawderman(40’06.5”), 4th Dillion Swartz(39’01”), 5th Zane Myers(36’07”), 10th Cole Rapp(33’06.75”), 18th Owen Poling(29’10”), 26th Garrett Bolyard(22’10”), 28th Mark Barnes(22’03”), 30th Jacob Hauser(21’08”). Discus Throw: 2nd Brody Strawderman(135’02”), 7th Zane Myers(99’05.5), 10th Raine McCauley(93’02”), 11th Dillion Swartz(89’07”), 13th Cole Rapp(83’06”), 15th Owen Poling(78’08.5”), 26th Seth Cangley(67’03”), 28th Jacob Hauser(60’04”), 31st Garrett Bolyard(48’06”), 33rd Mark Barnes(39’06”). Overall Team Rankings: 1st Keyser(100), 2nd Tucker County(85), 3rd Hampshire(60), 4th Bishop Walsh(20)
.
Girls’ Results: 100m: 2nd Emily Crosten(14.39), 8th Cecily Strawderman(15.16), 15th Kate Bates(16.18). 200m: 1st Sydney Moore(28.62), 4th Emily Crosten(29.35), 5th Elizabeth Nichols(30.10), 14th Kate Bates(33.55). 400m: 1st Emily Crosten(1:01.52), 2nd Sydney Moore(1:03.18), 10th Marissa Metz(1:30.40). 800m: 8th Marissa Metz(3:42.15). 1600m: 7th Alyssa Hackney(7:24.98). 3200m: 4th Mary Carr(17:28.78). 100m Hurdles: 1st Elizabeth Nichols(17.15), 6th Natalie Evans(19.73), 7th Kelcee James(19.89). 300m Hurdles: 4th Elizabeth Nichols(52.28), 6th Sydney Nestor(54.61), 10th Natalie Evans(1:01.34). 4x100m: 3rd S.Bates, M.Nestor, S.Nestor, C.Strawderman(57.29). 4x200m: 3rd S.Bates, C.Strawderman, A.Price, M.Nestor(2:06.84). 4x400m: 3rd S.Bates, S.Nestor, M.Nestor, R.Evans(4:57.11). 4x800m: 2nd R.Evans, N.Evans, A.Hackney, M.Carr(12:34.14). Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 1st S.Moore, E.Nichols, K.James, S.Nestor(1:11.05). High Jump: 3rd Macy Nestor(4’04”), 3rd Riley Evans(4’04”), 6th Amber Price(4’00”). Long Jump: 1st Sydney Moore(15’04”), 7th Cecily Strawderman(11’00”), 9th Kate Bates(10’04”). Shot Put: 2nd Carleigh Bolyard(33’10”), 5th Kelcee James(28’02.5”), 7th Aliyah Plum(26’09”), 9th Lacey Cross(24’02”). Discus Throw: 2nd Carleigh Bolyard(93’01”), 3rd Aliyah Plum(83’00”), 6th Kelcee James(72’00”). Overall Team Rankings: 1st Keyser(105), 2nd Hampshire(82), 3rd Tucker County(72), 4th Bishop Walsh(3).
CHARLESTON – The Tucker County Girls’ & Boys’ Track teams traveled to Charleston on Friday March 31st at Laidley Field. Over 20 teams competed in the meet that was hosted by Herbert Hoover High School. The Lady Mt. Lions ended the night with a 4th place finished as they totaled 51.58 overall points. The Boys’ team finished with 47.82 points to take home a 5th place finish in the event.
Girls’ Results: 100m: 8th Emily Crosten(14.13), 8th Cecily Strawderman(15.16), 21st Kelcee James(14.65), 25th Ceceily Strawderman(14.80), 38th Kate Bates(15.73). 200m: 3rd Sydney Moore(28.38), 5th Emily Crosten(29.13), 32nd Amber Price(33.34). 400m: 2nd Sydney Moore(1:04.85), 7th Emily Crosten(1:07.63), 37th Alyssa Hackney(1:21.36). 800m: 24th Natalie Evans(3:04.28). 1600m: 27th Mary Carr(7:33.78), 29th Marissa Metz(7:55.08). 100m Hurdles: 2nd Elizabeth Nichols(16.56). 300m Hurdles: 3rd Sydney Nestor(54.25). 4x100m: 7th C.Strawderman, A.Price, M.Nestor, S.Bates(58.16). 4x200m: 5th S.Nestor, S.Bates, C.Strawderman, E.Nichols(1:58.02). 4x400m: 6th S.Nestor, R.Evans, M.Nestor, E.Crosten(4:51.40). 4x800m: 10th R.Evans, N.Evans, A.Hackney, M.Carr(12:28.56). Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 1st K.James, S.Moore, S.Nestor, E.Nichols(1:13.00). High Jump: 6th Riley Evans(4’04”). Shot Put: 6th Carleigh Bolyard(30’06”), 14th Kelcee James(25’08.5”), 18th Aliyah Plum(25’00.5”). Discus Throw: 4th Carleigh Bolyard(97’07.75”), 10th Kelcee James(81’04.5”), 26th Aliyah Plum(59’11.25”). Overall Team Rankings: 1st Wheeling Park(123.58), 2nd Shady Spring(92.58), 3rd Point Pleasant(53), 4th Tucker County(51.58), 5th Charleston Catholic(49.58), 6th Capital(44.58), 7th Nicholas County(43.58), 8th Sissonville(21.58), 9th Richwood(16.58), 10th Gilmer County(14), 11th Wayne(13), 12th Herbert Hoover(10), 13th Bluefield(9), 14th Sherman(4.58), 15th Westside(2.58), 15th Princeton(2.58), 15th Clay County(2.58).
Boys’ Results: 100m: 23rd Jacob Davis(12.41), 45th Jacob Carr(13.38). 200m: 4th Will White(24.24), 13th Brody Strawderman(25.38), 43rd Cole Rapp(28.70). 400m: 4th Will White(54.12), 24th Jacob Davis(59.80), 25th Brett Reall(59.81). 800m: 4th Luke Poling(2:11.47), 9th Jack Melnick(2:15.45), 27th Holden Young(2:30.68). 1600m: 15th Holden Young(5:38.45), 21st Jon Rhodes(5:44.65), 29th Nathaniel Rader(6:02.59). 3200m: 8th Chris Chambers(12:11.23), 9th Josh Kincaid(12:17.50), 17th Jon Rhodes(13:08.59). 110m Hurdles: 5th Logan Pennington(18.50). 300m Hurdles: 5th Ben Callaway(45.26), 11th Logan Pennington(47.23), 16th Corrick Ambrose(49.23). 4x100m: 12th J.Carr, H.Collar, E.Pacella, C.Rapp(50.87). 4x200m: 6th J.Davis, E.Pacella, L.Poling, R.McCauley(1:40.43). 4x400m: 4th J.Davis, J.Melnick, B.Strawderman, L.Poling(3:54.61). 4x800m: 8th J.Melnick, B.Reall, J.Kincaid, N.Rader(9:39.14). Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 3rd C.Ambrose, B.Callaway, R.McCauley, L.Pennington(1:07.92). High Jump: 5th Will White(5’02”), 11th Corrick Ambrose(5’00”), 11th Ethan Pacella(5’00”). Shot Put: 2nd Brody Strawderman(41’05.5”), 10th Dillon Swartz(36’11.5”), 14th Zane Myers(34’10”). Discus Throw: 1st Brody Strawderman(142’11”), 14th Raine McCauley(94’09.5”), 22nd Zane Myers(88’05.5”). Overall Team Rankings: 1st Shady Spring(71.82), 2nd Nichols County(61.82), 3rd Capital(55.82), 4th Whelling Park(54.82), 5th Tucker County(47.82), 6th Webster County(36.82), 6th Bluefield(36.82), 8th Point Pleasant(33.82), 8th Princeton(33.82), 10th Clay County(27.82), 11th Buckhannon-Upshur(26.82), 12th Sherman(16.82), 13th Charleston Catholic(15.82), 14th Richwood(11.82), 15th Westside(9.82), 16th Sissonville(6), 17th Herbert Hoover(2), 17th Tolsia(2), 19th Westside “B”(1.82), 19th Shady Spring(1.82), 21st Gilmer County(1).
The Track team was scheduled to travel to Keyser on Tuesday April 4th to compete in a Girls’ and Boys’ meet. On Friday April 7th both teams will travel to Parkersburg South to compete in a multiple team meet at 4pm. For more info visit TuckerCountySports.Com.