Tucker County Track Opens Season at Keyser and Charleston

Girls’ Results: 100m: 8th Emily Crosten(14.13), 8th Cecily Strawderman(15.16), 21st Kelcee James(14.65), 25th Ceceily Strawderman(14.80), 38th Kate Bates(15.73). 200m: 3rd Sydney Moore(28.38), 5th Emily Crosten(29.13), 32nd Amber Price(33.34). 400m: 2nd Sydney Moore(1:04.85), 7th Emily Crosten(1:07.63), 37th Alyssa Hackney(1:21.36). 800m: 24th Natalie Evans(3:04.28). 1600m: 27th Mary Carr(7:33.78), 29th Marissa Metz(7:55.08). 100m Hurdles: 2nd Elizabeth Nichols(16.56). 300m Hurdles: 3rd Sydney Nestor(54.25). 4x100m: 7th C.Strawderman, A.Price, M.Nestor, S.Bates(58.16). 4x200m: 5th S.Nestor, S.Bates, C.Strawderman, E.Nichols(1:58.02). 4x400m: 6th S.Nestor, R.Evans, M.Nestor, E.Crosten(4:51.40). 4x800m: 10th R.Evans, N.Evans, A.Hackney, M.Carr(12:28.56). Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 1st K.James, S.Moore, S.Nestor, E.Nichols(1:13.00). High Jump: 6th Riley Evans(4’04”). Shot Put: 6th Carleigh Bolyard(30’06”), 14th Kelcee James(25’08.5”), 18th Aliyah Plum(25’00.5”). Discus Throw: 4th Carleigh Bolyard(97’07.75”), 10th Kelcee James(81’04.5”), 26th Aliyah Plum(59’11.25”). Overall Team Rankings: 1st Wheeling Park(123.58), 2nd Shady Spring(92.58), 3rd Point Pleasant(53), 4th Tucker County(51.58), 5th Charleston Catholic(49.58), 6th Capital(44.58), 7th Nicholas County(43.58), 8th Sissonville(21.58), 9th Richwood(16.58), 10th Gilmer County(14), 11th Wayne(13), 12th Herbert Hoover(10), 13th Bluefield(9), 14th Sherman(4.58), 15th Westside(2.58), 15th Princeton(2.58), 15th Clay County(2.58).

Boys’ Results: 100m: 23rd Jacob Davis(12.41), 45th Jacob Carr(13.38). 200m: 4th Will White(24.24), 13th Brody Strawderman(25.38), 43rd Cole Rapp(28.70). 400m: 4th Will White(54.12), 24th Jacob Davis(59.80), 25th Brett Reall(59.81). 800m: 4th Luke Poling(2:11.47), 9th Jack Melnick(2:15.45), 27th Holden Young(2:30.68). 1600m: 15th Holden Young(5:38.45), 21st Jon Rhodes(5:44.65), 29th Nathaniel Rader(6:02.59). 3200m: 8th Chris Chambers(12:11.23), 9th Josh Kincaid(12:17.50), 17th Jon Rhodes(13:08.59). 110m Hurdles: 5th Logan Pennington(18.50). 300m Hurdles: 5th Ben Callaway(45.26), 11th Logan Pennington(47.23), 16th Corrick Ambrose(49.23). 4x100m: 12th J.Carr, H.Collar, E.Pacella, C.Rapp(50.87). 4x200m: 6th J.Davis, E.Pacella, L.Poling, R.McCauley(1:40.43). 4x400m: 4th J.Davis, J.Melnick, B.Strawderman, L.Poling(3:54.61). 4x800m: 8th J.Melnick, B.Reall, J.Kincaid, N.Rader(9:39.14). Shuttle Hurdle Relay: 3rd C.Ambrose, B.Callaway, R.McCauley, L.Pennington(1:07.92). High Jump: 5th Will White(5’02”), 11th Corrick Ambrose(5’00”), 11th Ethan Pacella(5’00”). Shot Put: 2nd Brody Strawderman(41’05.5”), 10th Dillon Swartz(36’11.5”), 14th Zane Myers(34’10”). Discus Throw: 1st Brody Strawderman(142’11”), 14th Raine McCauley(94’09.5”), 22nd Zane Myers(88’05.5”). Overall Team Rankings: 1st Shady Spring(71.82), 2nd Nichols County(61.82), 3rd Capital(55.82), 4th Whelling Park(54.82), 5th Tucker County(47.82), 6th Webster County(36.82), 6th Bluefield(36.82), 8th Point Pleasant(33.82), 8th Princeton(33.82), 10th Clay County(27.82), 11th Buckhannon-Upshur(26.82), 12th Sherman(16.82), 13th Charleston Catholic(15.82), 14th Richwood(11.82), 15th Westside(9.82), 16th Sissonville(6), 17th Herbert Hoover(2), 17th Tolsia(2), 19th Westside “B”(1.82), 19th Shady Spring(1.82), 21st Gilmer County(1).

The Track team was scheduled to travel to Keyser on Tuesday April 4th to compete in a Girls’ and Boys’ meet. On Friday April 7th both teams will travel to Parkersburg South to compete in a multiple team meet at 4pm. For more info visit TuckerCountySports.Com.