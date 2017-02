GLENVILLE, WV –John Chambers and Wiley Raines, both of Parsons, and Stephanie Williams of Hendricks have been named to the Glenville State College Vice President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2016 semester. To be named to the GSC Vice President’s Honor Roll, students must have grade point averages between 3.5 and 3.9 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.