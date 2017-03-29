Tucker County Softball Drops Game at Keyser

KEYSER – The Lady Mt. Lions Softball team opened the season at Keyser on Thursday March 23rd. The Lady Tornado’s got their offense going early as they scored early and often to cruise to a 10-0 victory over Tucker County.

Camryn Cummings came up with the only hit for the Lady Mt. Lions as she collected a double. Tucker County will travel to Notre Dame tonight at 5pm. The Lady Mt. Lions will open at home on Monday April 3rd at 5pm at Camp Kidd and then they will host Tygarts Valley on Tuesday April 4th at 5pm. For a complete schedule or more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.