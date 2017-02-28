Tucker County Senior Center News – March 1st, 2017

ELDER LAW ATTORNEY

Brent Van Deysen from Morgantown will be at the Parsons Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. to discuss elder law issues such as wills, trusts nursing home issues etc. Please let us know (304-478-2423) if you would like to attend so we can give him an idea of how many people to prepare for.

PARSONS OUTPOST

The Parsons Center will hold their March outpost on Tuesday, March 7th. Please bring your favorite covered dish and join us for fun and fellowship.

TRAVEL NEWS

We will be collecting the 3rd payment for the New York trip on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. If you cannot come at this time please call the Center to make other arrangements.

We will also be collecting the $55 payment for the Washington, PA trip on March 9th. If this is not convenient, please call the Center to make other arrangements. The itinerary will be available at this time.

The plans are starting to come together for the September 10th to 15th trip to Myrtle Beach. There is still a little room on the list if you are interested. You may call the Parsons Center at 304-478-2423 to have your name added to the list. When the plans are finalized we will begin calling people in the order in which they appear on the list.