Tucker County Girls Win Sectional Championship

HAMBLETON – The Lady Mt. Lions opened up Sectional Playoffs last Thursday February 23rd at home against East Hardy. The Tucker County Girls’ defended their home court as they cruised to victory in the contest 60-33.

The first quarter would show both teams battling back and forth as the Lady Mt. Lions pulled away for an 18-14 lead after the first quarter. The Tucker County defense then got into the game as they held the Lady Cougars to just 2 points in the quarter and the Lady Mt. Lions scored 9 points to push the Tucker County lead to 27-16 at the half.

In the third quarter Tucker County again would dominate on defense as they outscored East Hardy 16-6 in the quarter to take a commanding 43-22 lead after three. The fourth quarter would also belong to Tucker County as they outpace the Lady Cougars 17-11 in the final quarter to take home the victory 60-33.

Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 26 points and 8 rebounds. Elizabeth Nichols and Cecily Strawderman added 8 points each for Tucker County.

KEYSER – The Tucker County Girls’ Basketball team traveled to Keyser on Saturday February 25th to play Union for the Sectional Championship. The Lady Mt. Lions pulled away in the second half and took home their 13th straight Sectional Championship with a 52-33 win.

The game was very competitive in the first quarter as Tucker County pulled ahead slightly in the final stages of the quarter to lead 15-7 after one quarter. The Lady Mt. Lions held a slim 13-11 advantage after the second quarter to make the halftime score 28-18 Tucker County at the half.

In the third quarter the Tucker County defense flexed their muscle as they held the Lady Tigers to just 2 points and scored 12 points to push the Lady Mt. Lions lead to 40-20 after three quarters. The fourth quarter was fairly even as Tucker County salted away the clock to take home the victory to clinch the Sectional Championship by the final score of 52-33.

Sydney Nestor led Tucker County in scoring with 16 points and Nestor pulled down 8 rebounds along with dishing out 5 assists. Elizabeth Nichols added 14 points, 5 rebounds for Tucker County and Terra Kuhn had 10 points, 5 rebounds in the win. Sydney Moore led the Lady Mt. Lions in rebounding with 10 boards.

Tucker County will now host Trinity for the Regional Championship on Thursday March 2nd at TCHS tipoff set for 7pm. The winner of that game will advance to the WV Girls’ Basketball State Tournament on March 8th-11th in Charleston.

For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.