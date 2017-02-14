Tucker County Girls Finish Regular Season with 19-3 Record



MOOREFIELD – The Lady Mt. Lions traveled to Moorefield for a varsity only PVC matchup on Wednesday February 8th. The Tucker County Girls’ got off to quick start and cruised to a 61-22 road victory.

The Lady Mt. Lions were active to start the game and the pressure defense caused the Lady Yellowjackets problems. Tucker County led after one quarter 21-4. The second quarter would belong to the road team also as Tucker County outpaced Moorefield 17-6 in the second to push the Lady Mt. Lions lead to 38-10 at the half.

In the third quarter Tucker County outran Moorefield again as they had a 14-6 advantage in the period to lead 52-16 after three. The Lady Mt. Lions edged the Lady Yellowjackets in the final quarter 9-6 in scoring to pick up the victory on the road by the final score of 61-22.

Terra Kuhn led the way for Tucker County with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Sydney Nestor added 16 points, 6 rebounds, 8 steals and Sydney Moore had 7 points. Elizabeth Nichols pulled down 8 boards and blocked 3 shots for Tucker County in the win.

PETERSBURG – The Tucker County Girls’ Basketball team traveled to Petersburg on Friday February 10th. The Lady Mt. Lions struggled to score, but picked up the hard fought win on the road 49-30.

Tucker County outpaced the Lady Vikings 17-10 in the first quarter to take the early advantage after one quarter. The Lady Mt. Lions held a slight 12-9 advantage in points in the second to extend the Tucker County lead at the half to 29-19.

The Tucker County defense stepped up in the third quarter as they held Petersburg to just 4 points in the quarter and the Lady Mt. Lions scored 13 points to make score 42-23 Tucker County after three. Both teams played even in the fourth quarter at 7 points each to give the victory to Tucker County by the final score of 49-30 Tucker County.

Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 20 points, 8 steals and 4 blocks. Terra Kuhn added 13 points for Tucker County and Kelcee James led in rebounding with 8 boards. Coach Jim Ambrose picked up his 100th win of his coaching career with the win. The Tucker County JV team won also 45-40.

HAMBLETON – The Lady Mt. Lions finished the busy week with a home contest against #5 “AA” Lincoln on Saturday February 11th. In front of the biggest crowd Tucker County has had this year at home the Lady Mt. Lions could not pull off the victory as they fell in the contest 57-44.

The game was a defensive struggle in the first as both teams struggled to score and after one quarter the score was tied at 9 each. Lincoln and Tucker County got their offense moving in the second as both teams battled back and forth with the Lady Cougars outpacing Tucker County 15-12 in the second to gain a 24-21 lead at the half.

Lincoln would then push their lead up to 6 after the third quarter as the visiting Lady Cougars led after three 38-32. In the fourth quarter both teams battled each other, but Lincoln pulled away late in the contest to pick up the big road victory by the final score of 57-44.

Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 18 points, 4 rebounds and Terra Kuhn added 11 points, 5 rebounds. Elizabeth Nichols chipped in with 8 points, 5 rebounds in the loss for Tucker County. The Lady Mt. Lions JV team picked up the win in the first contest 39-34.

The Lady Mt. Lions(19-3) will have some time off before starting Sectional play at home on Tuesday February 21st and Thursday February 23rd. The seeding for the Sectional Tournament will be announced this week to decide who Tucker County will host on February 21st and 23rd. For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.