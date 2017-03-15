Tucker County Girls Drop Game in Charleston to Williamstown 58-51

CHARLESTON – The Lady Mt. Lions opened State Tournament play last Wednesday March 8th at 9:30am against Williamstown. Tucker County fell behind in the game by as many as 20 points. The Lady Mt. Lions fought back to get within 2 points in the final 2 minutes, but they could not complete the comeback and fell in the contest 58-51.

In the first quarter both teams battled back and forth as half way through the first quarter Williamstown led 5-4. The Lady Yellowjackets then finished the quarter with a 13-6 run to take an 18-10 lead after one quarter of play. Williamstown built a lead as high as 15 points with 3:58 left in the second quarter, but the Lady Mt. Lions fought back to within 7 points with 1 minute left in the first half. Williamstown would push the lead back to 11 at the half as they outscored Tucker County 20-17 in the period to make the halftime score 38-27 Williamstown.

The third quarter began with the Lady Yellowjackets building on their lead. Williamstown would take a 20 point advantage with 4:34 left in the third as they led 51-31. Tucker County would fight back through the rest of the third as they held Williamstown scoreless to cut the lead to 51-41 after three quarters. The Lady Mt. Lions continued to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter and with 2:30 left in the contest Tucker County had cut the Williamstown lead to 53-51. This 20-2 run by Tucker County put them in position to pull off a great comeback. The Lady Mt. Lions could not get a shot to fall the rest of the way and Williamstown made their free throws to pull out the win by the final score of 58-51.

Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 20 points, 11 rebounds and Elizabeth Nichols added 10 points, 10 rebounds. Tera Kuhn chipped in with 8 points, 8 rebounds for Tucker County in the loss and Sydney Moore had 6 points, 7 rebounds. Ashley Morris led Williamstown with 19 points.

Tucker County finished the season with a record of 22-4. Williamstown advanced to Championship game on Saturday after defeating Wheeling Central in the Semi-Finals 65-59, but Williamstown fell in the championship game to Huntington Saint Joseph 64-46. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.