Tucker County Girls Drop Game in Charleston to Williamstown 58-51

Photo by Becky Moore
Sydney Nestor dribbles between Williamstown defenders on Wed March 8th in Charleston

CHARLESTON – The Lady Mt. Lions opened State Tournament play last Wednesday March 8th at 9:30am against Williamstown. Tucker County fell behind in the game by as many as 20 points. The Lady Mt. Lions fought back to get within 2 points in the final 2 minutes, but they could not complete the comeback and fell in the contest 58-51.

In the first quarter both teams battled back and forth as half way through the first quarter Williamstown led 5-4. The Lady Yellowjackets then finished the quarter with a 13-6 run to take an 18-10 lead after one quarter of play. Williamstown built a lead as high as 15 points with 3:58 left in the second quarter, but the Lady Mt. Lions fought back to within 7 points with 1 minute left in the first half. Williamstown would push the lead back to 11 at the half as they outscored Tucker County 20-17 in the period to make the halftime score 38-27 Williamstown.

Photo by Becky Moore
Elizabeth Nichols takes the ball to the basket against Williamstown on Wed March 8th in Charleston

The third quarter began with the Lady Yellowjackets building on their lead. Williamstown would take a 20 point advantage with 4:34 left in the third as they led 51-31. Tucker County would fight back through the rest of the third as they held Williamstown scoreless to cut the lead to 51-41 after three quarters. The Lady Mt. Lions continued to chip away at the lead in the fourth quarter and with 2:30 left in the contest Tucker County had cut the Williamstown lead to 53-51. This 20-2 run by Tucker County put them in position to pull off a great comeback. The Lady Mt. Lions could not get a shot to fall the rest of the way and Williamstown made their free throws to pull out the win by the final score of 58-51.

Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 20 points, 11 rebounds and Elizabeth Nichols added 10 points, 10 rebounds. Tera Kuhn chipped in with 8 points, 8 rebounds for Tucker County in the loss and Sydney Moore had 6 points, 7 rebounds. Ashley Morris led Williamstown with 19 points.

Tucker County finished the season with a record of 22-4. Williamstown advanced to Championship game on Saturday after defeating Wheeling Central in the Semi-Finals 65-59, but Williamstown fell in the championship game to Huntington Saint Joseph 64-46. For more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.

