Tucker County Girls And Boys Track Teams Start Season

The TCHS Track teams look to improve on last season as both teams performed well at the State Meet. The Boys’ team finished 15th at the State Meet and brought home 11 medals. The Girls’ team finished 6th overall at the State Meet and collected 19 medals.

Among those medals was a 3rd straight State Championship in the Shuttle Hurdle Relay and Runner-Up finishes in the 4x200m and 4x400m relay events.

The Boys’ team has a good number of kids out this year with 31 total out to open the season. Returning for their senior season is Brody Strawderman, Dillon Swartz, Josh Kincaid, Logan Pennington and Alex Dyer. Juniors on this year’s team are: Brett Reall, Jacob Davis, Nathaniel Rader, Luke Poling, Jack Melnick, David Kines, Garrett Crossland-Bolyard and Jacob Hauser. Sophomores: Zane Myers, Mark Barnes, Gariet Pennington, Owen Poling, Ben Callaway Cole Rapp, Corrick Ambrose, Raheim Lamb, Seth Cangley, Jon Rhodes and Chris Chambers. Freshman: Liam Hood, Jacob Carr, Will White, Holden Young, Ethan Pacella and Raine McCauley. Coach Tom Gutshall is back as the Head Coach and Coach Eakle will assist with the Boys’ team as well.