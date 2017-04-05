Tucker County Day – A History of Success

CHARLESTON – This year, the after-hours celebration of Tucker County Day at the Legislature focused on “A History of Success,” highlighting many of the wonderful accomplishments of Tucker County. The event was hosted by the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce.

Food selections for the evening included many brunch menu items, celebrating the passing of the ‘Brunch Bill’ in Tucker County. Leisure and hospitality businesses employ one-fifth of the Tucker County workforce and represent 27 percent of all private employment in the county. Visitors to Tucker County spend an estimated $7.2 million on food and alcohol. Passage of the local ‘Brunch Bill’ could generate an estimated $725,000 in new food and alcohol sales from county visitors.

Brunch menu items for the event were provided by Big Belly Deli, Hellbender Burritos, Muttley’s, PRO Start at Tucker County High School, Sirianni’s, The Billy Motel and White Grass.

Jessica Waldo, Executive Director of the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce and CVB welcomed those gathered at the Cultural Center on Wednesday.

“This is the first year the Chamber sponsored Tucker County Day,” Waldo said. “I’m very fortunate I have a very active board that helped me through this all. We had a variety of restaurants including Tucker County PRO Start that helped with the food. All three breweries in Tucker County are here for tasting their beer.”

Waldo said she was pleased at the amount of vendors who set up to showcase their businesses from Tucker County.

“We have an exhibit here that documents the history of skiing in Canaan Valley,” Waldo said. “Cary Reed and John Lutz were here in the start of it all. One of our board members mentioned they had so much stuff from the beginning of skiing here and suggested the exhibit.”

“This is just a wonderful night to show off and celebrate Tucker County,” Waldo said.

Tucker County Commission President Lowell Moore thanked everyone for coming and supporting Tucker County.

“We are a proud county but we accomplish a great number of things,” Moore said. “We achieve so much because everyone in our county works together and we appreciate all of the help we have.”

Moore said the two greatest assets in Tucker County are the beauty the county possesses and the people of Tucker County.

Sponsors for Tucker County Day include the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce, McClain Printing Company, ArtSpring, MonPower First Energy, St. George Medical Clinic, Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center, Tucker County Cultural District, Mountain State Brewing Company, Stumptown Ales, Blackwater Brewing Company, Allegheny Services, Ben’s Old Loom Barn, Black Bear Resort, Blackwater Outdoor Adventure, Mountain State Expos and the Tucker County Planning Commission.