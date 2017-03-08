Tucker County FFA celebrates National FFA Week

HAMBLETON – Tucker County FFA members spent the week of February 18 through 25 celebrating National FFA Week.

The group started off by attending Sunday services at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. Tucker County High School FFA President Evan Shahan said members spent the week spreading information about FFA and said they made and served homemade ice cream to the TCHS student body Wednesday. He said the week was based on a spirit week theme.

“Monday we had boot day and everybody wore boots. On Tuesday, everyone wore their FFA shirts and Wednesday was official dress day. On Thursday, we had Carhartt Day and an educational animal day. Friday, we celebrated by wearing flannel shirts,” Shahan said.

Each day, FFA members shared educational information about FFA and the food students consumed.

“Monday we made the base for ice cream and on Tuesday we made ice cream,” Shahan said. “On Wednesday, we scooped out the ice cream and served it for lunch. Thursday was our education day about the animals and we let everyone see the animals.”

Shahan said their message to TCHS students and members of the community is they aren’t just farmers.

“We are farmers but we are more advanced than people think,” he said. “We aren’t just the people who get up early and milk the cows. We are making improvements to make food production less expensive with a smaller footprint. Without us, they would not be here today.”

“We have to tell our story,” FFA Advisor Terry Hauser said. “So many people don’t know if their food is safe.”

Hauser said his students worked hard to educate other students about food.

“This was their first time speaking in front of a group,” Hauser said. “They were nervous but did a good job overcoming their fears.”

A press release from the National FFA Organization said the 2017 theme is Transform Purpose to Action, embracing more than 89 years of FFA traditions. There are nearly 650,000 FFA members in 7,859 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

National FFA week was designated in 1948 during the week of George Washington’s birthday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture. It says today’s FFA members are the innovators and leaders of tomorrow and through hands-on learning, are preparing for 235 unique career opportunities in the food, fiber and natural resources industry. National FFA Week is sponsored by Tractor Supply Company.