Tucker County Boys finish busy week with a win at home

HAMBLETON – The Mt. Lions started the week with a home game on Monday February 13th against one of the top ranked Class “A” teams in the state in Notre Dame. The visiting Irish jumped out to an 11-0 lead early and never looked back in route to an 81-58 win.

The first quarter belonged to Notre Dame as they outscored the Mt. Lions 28-15 after one quarter of play. Tucker County slowed the Irish in the second, but the offense for the Mt. Lions struggles to outshoot the visitors. Notre Dame outpaced Tucker County in the second quarter 16-12 to make the score 44-27 Irish at the half.

Tucker County outscored Notre Dame in the third, but they could not cut the Irish lead below 12 points. The Mt. Lions edged Notre Dame in the third 16-15, but Notre Dame kept the lead after three 59-43. The Irish extended the lead in the final quarter as they outpaced Tucker County 22-15 to pick up the victory over the Mt. Lions 81-58.

Ethan Crosten led Tucker County with 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and Josh Kincaid followed with 13 points, 13 rebounds. Jakob Cousin added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Tucker County in the loss. The Mt. Lions JV team picked up the win 66-36.

PETERSBURG – Tucker County traveled to Petersburg on Wednesday February 15th for a contest with an old rival in the Vikings.

The Mt. Lions rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but Petersburg fought back late to force overtime. The Vikings controlled the overtime period and picked up the win in a classic battle 80-73.

Tucker County came out strong to start the game as they exploded to a 9-0 lead, but Petersburg fought back with 8 straight to tighten things up. The Mt. Lions then held the slim lead after one quarter 19-18. The Vikings got hot in the second quarter as they connected on four 3 point baskets in the period and Petersburg outscored Tucker County 20-13 to give the home standing Vikings a 38-32 lead at the half.

Petersburg came out strong in the third to outpace Tucker County 19-15 to give the Vikings a 57-47 lead after three quarters of play. The Mt. Lions would fight back in the final quarter as they scored 21 points and held Petersburg to 11 points and took the lead with just over 1 minute to play. The Mt. Lions could not finish the Vikings off from the foul line and Petersburg tied the game late to force overtime. Petersburg then got the lead in overtime and made their free throws down the stretch to outscore the Mt. Lions in overtime 12-5 to pick up the victory 80-73.

Corrick Ambrose and Ethan Crosten led Tucker County with 20 points each. Wesley Snyder added 15 points for the Mt. Lions and Kordell Fulton had 10 points in the loss. Josh Kincaid pulled down 8 rebounds and chipped in with 8 points for the Mt. Lions. The Tucker County JV team got the win in the first contest 65-56

HAMBLETON – The Mt. Lions finished off the busy week with a home game against Pocahontas County on Saturday February 18th. Tucker County jumped out to an early lead and built on it throughout the game to take home the victory 77-60.

The first quarter belonged to Tucker County as they outscored the Warriors 18-13 in the first. The Mt. Lions then exploded in the second quarter to take command of the game as they outpaced Pocahontas County 28-17 to make the halftime score 46-30.

The Mt. Lions again outshot the Warriors in the third quarter 17-13 to push the Tucker County lead to 63-43 after three. Pocahontas County could not mount a comeback in the fourth and Tucker County picked up the home win by the final score of 77-60.

Ethan Crosten scored a game high 35 points and collected 7 steals for Tucker County. Josh Kincaid added 15 points, 12 rebounds and Kordell Fulton added 13 points, 16 rebounds for the Mt. Lions. Jakob Cousin pulled down 8 rebounds for Tucker County and Wesley Snyder dished out 4 assists. The Mt. Lions JV team picked up the win also 78-66.

Tucker County(13-8) will host Trinity tonight Wednesday February 22nd for their last regular season game. The JV contest starts at 5:45pm with the varsity contest to follow. The Mt. Lions will start Sectional playoffs Monday February 27th at home at 7pm. For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.