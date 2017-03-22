TUCKER COUNTY BASEBALL OPENS SEASON THIS WEEK

The Mt. Lions Baseball team looks to improve and this year’s team looks to turn the program around with experience returning.

The Tucker County has 16 players out for this year’s team with 7 of those players being seniors.

Josh Evans is back for his fourth season as Tucker County High School Baseball head coach. Coach Evans feels good about his team this year because of the experience he has returning. Coach Evans said, “Practice is going good, we have had some nights outside on the field and some nights indoors, but we feel good about this years team.” Part of that feeling is the experience that Coach Evans returns. The Tucker County has 16 players out for this year’s team with 7 of those players being seniors. Evans said this about the experience, “We have 7 seniors back who are team players that have been in the system, Justin Fike is back and a 4 year letterman who has committed to play college baseball at West Liberty next year, We are also expecting big things from Garrett Carrico, Slayter Liller and Josh Freeman.” Some other players that look to make an impact for this year’s team include: Shane Liller, Shane Humphrey, Quinn Buckley and Cameron Wamsley to name a few.

The schedule will look similar to the past few years. Tucker County will continue to play the PVC conference schedule where the competition is some of the best in the state in Class “A”. Coach Evans spoke about his opponents on his schedule, “We have one of the toughest Sections and Conferences in the state for single A, Pendleton County went to the State Tournament last season and powerhouse programs Moorefield and East Hardy are in the Section and PVC Conference.” The Mt. Lions will play 3 of those top programs 2 times this season. The schedule will also feature teams such as Southern Garrett, Trinity, Petersburg, Paw Paw, Union, Notre Dame, Philip-Barbour, Tygarts Valley, Preston and Pocahontas County. The team will also travel to Webster County in late April for 2 day Tournament.

Come out and support this Tucker County team as they open their season this week. The Mt. Lions will play on the road at Petersburg on this Friday March 24th and then will travel to Paw Paw on Tuesday March 28th. Tucker County will open at home on April 3rd at 4:30pm against Southern Garrett. Check out the full schedule listed and as always follow all Tucker County Sports at TuckerCountySports.Com.