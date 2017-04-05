Tucker County Baseball Drops Game at Tygarts Valley

MILL CREEK – The Mt. Lions Baseball team traveled to Tygarts Valley on Thursday March 30th. Tucker County battled until the Bulldogs broke the game open to take the victory 10-0.

In the first 2 ½ innings the contest was scoreless until Tygarts Valley got on the scoreboard with 2 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning. The Bulldogs added to the score in 4th inning as they drove in 3 runs to make the score 5-0 Tygarts Valley through 4 innings. Tucker County then fell apart in the 5th inning as the Bulldogs scored 5 runs in the inning to end the game at 10-0 due to the 10 run mercy rule.

Michael Gherman took the loss for Tucker County as he gave up just 6 hits. Shayne Liller, Cameron Wamsley and Christian Purnell recorded hits for the Mt. Lions in the loss. Tucker County recorded 6 errors in the contest. Tygarts Valley earned just 4 out of their 10 runs, all other runs came off Mt. Lions errors. Coach Evans had this to say after the game, “When the errors started it was a snowball effect, Errors will happen, we just have to have a short memory and don’t get our heads down with one mistake.”

Tucker County will return to action tonight at Union at 5pm and then the Mt. Lions will travel to Pocahontas County for a double header on Friday April 7th at 5pm/7pm. Tucker County then plays at Paw Paw April 10th and at Moorefield on April 11th at 4:30pm. For a complete schedule and more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.