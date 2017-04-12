Timbrook Automotive acquires Team One

Fred Timbrook of Timbrook Automotive recently acquired the Team One dealership. And with that change comes not only a new owner, but a new General Manager as well.

Timbrook has been president and CEO of Timbrook Automotive since 2001. The company was founded by his father who is retiring this summer. Team One is the company’s seventh dealership. Timbrook has recently added number eight with a Honda dealership in Winchester, Va.

A graduate of Fort Hill High School, Timbrook studied finance at Liberty University. In addition to being president of Timbrook Automotive he serves as Pastor of CityReach Church in Cumberland, MD where they operate two recovering houses for heroin and alcohol addiction. He and his wife Kristin resides in Ridgley.

Timbrook said the transition with Team One has been very easy as the culture is very similar. “First and foremost we encourage all employees to be a good steward. We do everything in a manner that is in honor of and pleasing to God. The staff at Team One is phenomenal.

Chris Azzaro has been named the new general manager. Azzaro brings a host of new ideas and values into the dealership as well as a desire to maintain a high level of customer courtesy and satisfaction. Timbrook said, “Chris has experience in the car business, we joined together about a year ago and he is just a phenomenal general manager. He is a person that can be counted on. He has proven to me that I can rely on him.”

“I started in the car business when my wife was stationed at an Air Force base in California. When she was transferred to Los Vegas I went to work at an Oldsmobile dealership. From there I went to a Chevy dealership in Henderson, Nevada.” Azzaro said.

While in Nevada he was named top salesman and promoted to a financial manager’s position. “The ideas and skill I obtained out west has been very useful in my career.” Azzaro stated.

Azzaro has been with Timbrook Automotive for approximately seven months. He said, “I was so lucky to find Fred Timbrook in my journey through my automotive career. He is an amazing person who really cares about all his employees.”

Azzaro resides in Morgantown and commutes daily, so he knows first hand the value of time and wants the same for Team One customers.

Azzaro stated “At Team One we know your time is valuable, we offer the tri-state area’s absolute lowest prices combined with the absolute best service!”

Unique services offered at Team One are: Full service GM Dealership including Sales, Service, Parts, and Collision repair;Complimentary shuttle service; Complimentary loaner vehicle upon request based on availability; Comfortable waiting area including complimentary coffee, Wi-Fi, and computer workstation; Tremendous selection of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and quality checked pre-owned; Full tank of gas with every new and pre-owned purchase; Friendly, helpful, experienced employee’s throughout the dealership.

Besides the wide array of vehicles to choose from Team One offers a well-equipped service center with modern technology and advanced machinery that can help identify the issues with your cars, trucks or SUVs in no time. Their GM certified experts have the expertise to perform a wide range of GM services, from routine maintenance to critical repairs with professional skill.

Team One keeps in stock a large inventory of the same high-quality parts that your vehicle was built with. Their certified staff knows precisely which replacement part your vehicle needs. In addition, they carry authentic GM accessories to outfit your vehicle.

Azzaro said, “We match or beat any other dealers offers. You don’t have to go out of town to get an amazing deal. People can stay right here in a local community that shares the cultural values and get the best deal possible on any new or used vehicle. We offer big city deals with a local customer service touch – that’s what we are all about. That’s why they call Team One the GM Powerhouse.”

If you are in the market for a new or quality used vehicle and

are looking for 100% customer satisfaction then you just might want to

stop by Team One. With literally hundreds of new and used vehicles to choose from their trained sales staff works with a vast array of lending sources to make sure you will get the most complete and comprehensive financial package available and will assist you every step of the way during your shopping experience.

“We value everyone that drives from Tucker County to Garrett County to do business. We will make every effort to make their drive worthwhile. “ Timbrook stated.

Tucker County resident John Bonner is Operations Manager at Team One Auto Mall.

Team One is located at 12899 Garrett Highway in Oakland, Md. You may reach them at 1-888-518-1576.