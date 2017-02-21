Thomas Lee “Tommy” Jones, age 32 years, a resident of Slab Camp Road, Pheasant Run Community, Kerens, WV departed this life Tuesday evening, February 14, 2017 at his home.

He was born Wednesday, March 21, 1984 at Elkins, WV, a son of Roger Lee and Deborah Ann Phillips Jones, who survive at Hambleton. On July 12, 2003 at the First Church of the Nazarene at Parsons, WV, he was married to the former Stephanie Lane Taylor, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Trenton Lee and Trevor Lee Jones, and one daughter, Jasmine Ann Jones, all at home; one sister, Jessica Ann Jones of Parsons; his Maternal Grandmother, Gertrude Phillips of St. George and Paternal Grandmother, Deloris Jones of Terra Alta; one nephew, Brandon Knotts, one niece, Megan Jones, both of Parsons; and several aunts and uncles.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandfather, Charles T. Phillips and paternal grandfather, Frank Jones.

He attended Tucker County High School. He worked in the sawmill business and he was a farmer. He currently worked as a Foreman for the Sentinel Mine Company at Philippi, for the past six years. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved to spend time with his family.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 5 to 7 p.m. Cremation will then follow and a memorial service will be held at later date. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Thomas Lee “Tommy” Jones. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.