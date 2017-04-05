Teets new Tucker County Schools Treasurer

PARSONS – When the Tucker County School Superintendent, Dr. Eddie Campbell and the Board of Education were looking to select a qualified applicant to fill the position of treasurer, they did not have to look far to find someone that fit the bill. Tracy Teets, who was accepted unanimously by the BOE during their last meeting, has been a working in school systems for more than six years.

“I am an accountant and have a master’s degree in accounting and I am a licensed CPA,” Teets said.

Teets said she applied for the position as treasurer because she feels working in the school system is one of the most rewarding jobs in the accounting field.

“A lot of times accountants don’t get this opportunity. Accountants work mostly in the numbers, but working in the school system allows you to be involved the kids and what is going on. It makes you feel like you can make a difference. I wanted to continue doing that,” Teets said.

Right now, all school systems are working through their employee and budget seasons and Teets has hit the ground running in her new duties.

“It’s a busy time,” she said. “The Legislators are still in session so there are a lot of things still up in the air. You don’t always get to pick the timing of everything – you have to go with the flow.”

Teets graduated from Tucker County High School and she attended West Virginia University, earning her BS degree in accounting and certificate in forensic accounting. She earned her Masters of Professional Accountancy from WVU.

Following her time at WVU, Teets worked in public accounting and audits of schools systems.

“I received a lot of experience on the other side of accounting while there,” Teets said. “I received my CPA license in Maryland and West Virginia.”

She said she worked in the Lewis County School system as an assistant treasurer.

“I was able to see a lot of the treasurer’s roles while working there,” Teets said. “A position in the Tucker County School system came available and I wanted to come back home. I was able to come back and work for the school system I graduated from and do similar things like payroll in my home county.”

Teets said she realizes the decreased enrollment in Tucker County is again putting the squeeze on the budget. She said she will be finding out what kind of budget the system will be faced with as the Legislative Session comes to a close.

“I think all school system in the state are going through a difficult financial time and I think we are all going to have to sit down and work as a team to come up with creative ways to offer the best education we can for our students,” she said. “I am excited to continue to work for Tucker County Schools in a little bit of a different role. I am excited for our future and I think we are going to have difficult times, but I will work to the best of my ability to provide the best we can for the kids of Tucker County.”