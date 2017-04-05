TCHS Basketball Players Earn All-State Recognition

The WV Sports Writers Association announced the 2017 Girls’ and Boys’ Basketball All-State Selections. Tucker County landed 3 girls on the selections and 1 Mt. Lions Boys’ Basketball player was recognized.

Junior, Sydney Nestor was named to the second team as she led the Lady Mt. Lions in scoring this season and surpassed 1,000 points in her career at TCHS. She also helped her team reach a 13th straight trip to the State Tournament and finished the season with a record of 22-4. Freshman, Terra Kuhn was announced as a third team selection and Senior, Elizabeth Nichols earned Honorable Mention recognition on the list as well.

Senior, Ethan Crosten also earned second team honors last week as part of the Boys’ Basketball All-State selections. Crosten he helped lead Tucker County to a 16-10 record. Evans averaged 22 points per game and surpassed 1,000 points in his career at TCHS this season.