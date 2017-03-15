Stella Lena Snyder Showalter Pennington, age 100 years, a former resident of Parsons, WV and more recently a resident of Elkins, WV departed this life early Wednesday morning, March 8, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Mountain Hospice.

She was born Wednesday, August 9, 1916 at Elkins, WV, a daughter of the late Henry and Jenny Judy Snyder. She was twice married. First to Edward Showalter, who preceded her in death. Second, she was married to Howard Philmore Pennington, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are two sons, John Pennington and wife JoAnn of Elkins, Jim Pennington and wife Sharon of MI; two daughters, Judy Roy and husband Gary, and Wilma Hively, all of Elkins; two brothers, Kelly Snyder and wife Adelene of Parsons and Billy Snyder of Mackeyville; two sisters, Sharon Nestor and husband Walter and Betty Bonner, all of Parsons; twenty-two grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are three sons, Frank Pennington, David Allen “Dave” Pennington, and Dale Showalter; and one daughter, Lucy Nestor; three brothers Kenneth Snyder, Gerald “Jug” Snyder and Hoye Snyder; and six sisters, Shirley Allison, Gay Day, Muriel Simmons, Patti McDaniel, Tacie DeWalt and Opal Griffith.

She attended the one room school at Canaan Valley. She was a waitress and a homemaker. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church at Parsons. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, gardening and cooking. Stella was always giving to others, she had many friends and she never met a stranger.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday. Final Rites were conducted at the funeral home, Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Rev. James Snyder officiated and interment followed at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for Stella Lena Snyder Showalter Pennington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com