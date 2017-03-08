Shirley Shrout , 81 of St. Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2017. She was born in Davis, WV on August 5, 1935 to Willie J. and Beulah Harman.

After her graduation from Davis High School in 1953, she married her husband of 53 years, James E. Shrout. Shirley’s sweet spirit was demonstrated through her kindness and gentleness to all – family, friends, and strangers. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Her gifts of compassion and mercy were used in her faithful service in the Methodist church, as well as her charity work. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Susan Johnson-Clayton, and grandson, Jeremy Jordan. She is predeceased by husband, James, and daughters, Shirley Joann and Rita. Memorial Service will be planned for a later date. www.andersonmcqueen.com.