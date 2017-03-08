Senior News – March 8, 2017

FREE LUNCH FRIDAY

Davis Medical Center will be sponsoring a “Free Lunch Friday” at the Parsons Center on Friday, March 10, 2017. They will be providing an informational program about Diabetes. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. with lunch following at 11:30 a.m. Please join us for these activities.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY CELEBRATION

The Mt. Top Center will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. We will also be honoring those who celebrate March birthdays with a cake provided by WV Caring. Please wear your green and join us for some fun and fellowship.

TIME CHANGE

Don’t forget that on Sunday, March 12th the time will “Spring Ahead” so remember to set your clocks up one hour.

TRAVEL NEWS

We will be collecting the 3rd payment for the New York trip on Thursday, March 9, 2017 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. If you cannot come at this time please call the Parsons Center to make other arrangements.

We will also be collecting the $55 payment for the Washington, PA trip on March 9, 2017. The itinerary will be available at this time.

The plans are starting to come together for the September 10, 2017 to September 15, 2017 trip to Myrtle Beach. There is still a little room on the list if you are interested. You may call the Parsons Center at 304-478-2423 to have your name added to the list. When plans are finalized we will begin calling people in the order in which they appear on the list.

WVDVA REPRESENTATIVE

The representative from the WVDVA will be at the Parsons Center on Thursday, March 9, 2017 to discuss Veteran concerns. If you have a concern, feel free to stop in downstairs and talk with your representative