Rubenstein Center Officials and Cadets travel to Charleston for Corrections Day at the Legislature

CHARLESTON – A group of students and officials from Tucker County traveled to Charleston to represent the county during a session of the West Virginia Legislature.

March 17 was Corrections Day at the Legislature and Dan Dilly, Superintendent of the Kenneth “Honey” Rubenstein Center and Rubenstein Center Principal Junior Helmick took six Cadets and their chaperones to the Capitol in Charleston to celebrate the event. Helmick said two Cadets, Luke and Paul, served as Senate Pages while Cadets Andy, Benjamin, Dalton and Zachery opened up the Legislative Session on the Senate Floor serving as Color Guards.

“The kids really enjoyed the opportunity,” Helmick said. “There were various legislative bills that were going across the table and it gave the Cadets the opportunity to learn about the Legislative process and how that all works.”

Helmick said the Cadets had the opportunity to meet the Tucker County Senators – Senator Dave Sypolt, R-Preston and Senator Randy Smith, R-Tucker. Several of the residents also got pictures with the Senators from their home counties.

Along with seeing the workings of the Senate, Cadets toured the Capitol and the Governor’s Office.

Dilly said Corrections Day at the Legislature is about recognizing employees, not just the Corrections Officers, but all of the employees within the field of corrections.

“It covers juvenile services, regional jails and the Division of Corrections,” Dilly said. “Our staff does a lot of things that they are never recognized for. This day affords them the opportunity for the leadership to recognize the staff as well as the Legislature recognizing the contributions they make by providing a safe and secure working environment for the inmates, the staff and the taxpayers as well.”

Dilly said the day gave the Rubenstein Center residents the opportunity to participate and see how the government works.

“The Cadets enjoyed the trip and being able to interact with the Legislators,” Dilly said. “Our color guard did a great job in the Senate. The color guard will go back to Charleston for Tucker County Day at the Legislature.”