Property Transfers – March 8, 2017

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:
- TLF Enterprises, LLC, Parsons Corporation, Pt Lot 10 to Audrey L. Gump and Richard D. Gump, $40,000.
- Gwendolyn B. Friel, Dry Fork, Unit A3 Week 31 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Rick C. Friel and Lori A. Friel, $0.
- Rebecca J. Riley, Dry Fork, Unit B4 Week 12 Land of Canaan Vacation resort to John A. Riley and Delisa M. Riley, $0.
- L. Darlene Edwards, Donald W. Masters, Patricia L. Weston, Betty J. Ballog and Donald A. Masters/Heirs, Dry Fork, Unit E4 Week 32 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Betty J. Ballog, $0.
- Karl Melkus and Katrina Melkus, Dry Fork, Unit 1105 Bldg 1 Ash Lodge Beaver Ridge Resort to Clarence A. Wilfong, Sr. and Verna E. Wilfong, $47,500.
- Clarence A. Wilfong, Sr. and Verna E. Wilfong, Thomas Corporation, Lots 39 and 40 to Louies Laundry and Apartments, LLC, $300,000.
- Abide 26260 LLC, Dry Fork, Lot 85 Black Bear Woods to Daniel Brown and Emily Brown, $0.
Harry B. Pennington and Meghann M. Pennington, Black Fork, 0.341 acre to Derek R. Moore and Christian L. Moore, $110,000.
- Randall L. Brewer, Black Fork, ¼ acre Pheasant to Oscar W. Carson, Jr., $0.
Oscar W. Carson, Jr., Black Fork, ¼ acre Pheasant to Oscar W. Carson, Jr./Trustee and Oscar W. Carson, Jr. Revocable Trust, $0.
- Lori K. Acciavatti, Dry Fork, Tract 43 Blackwater Section Timberline 5.52 acres to Robert S. Acciavatti, $0.
- Richard D. Mullens and Carolyn Sue Mullens, Davis, NE Pt Lot 22 and Lot 23 Peterson SD to Francis D. Slider and Barbara A. Slider, $205,000.
- Steffish & Lafferty PC, Dry Fork, Unit D6 Week 47 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc., $0.
- Land of Cannan Home Owners Association, Inc., Dry Fork, Unit E5 Week 2 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Michael D. Derosa, $488.20.
- Land of Cannan Home Owners Association, Inc., Dry Fork, Unit A3 Week 24 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Ronald E. Roth and Connie L. Roth, $288.20.
- Land of Cannan Home Owners Association, Inc., Dry Fork, Unit B6 Week 19 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Larry Husk and Stefanie Husk, $200.