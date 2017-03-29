Property Transfers – March 29, 2017

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:

Ezad Energy Corporation, Black Fork, 0.76 acre to Penneco Oil Company, Inc. $10.

Melissa L. Kipp, Davis Corporation, Lots 366 and 367 to Carla Robinette, $38,000.

George Edwin Smith III, Dry Fork, Unit 57 Winterset to Helen Clay Smith, $0.

Helen Clay Smith, Dry Fork, Unit 57 Winterset to KI Canaan LLC, $25,000.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit E1 Week 32 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Melissa Hill and Wade Hill, $450.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit F5 Week 20 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Earle E. Struchen and Nancy L. Struchen, $9,994.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit G5 Week 41 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to David A. Gruver and Linda S. Gruver, $9,994.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit G4 Week 47 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Geneva A. Hines, $12,288.

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit G1 Week 36 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to George M. Lavalette and Patricia R. Lavalette, $9,994

Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc. Dry Fork, Unit E1 Week 22 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Ronald W. White and Vicki K. White, $9,994.