Property Transfers 2.8.17

The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County clerk’s office:

Betty Z. Hill, Dry Fork, Unit G1 Week 30 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to William R. Nobles, Dorothy J. Nobles and Aaron M. Hill, $0.

Philip A. Godwin Jr. and Lorraine Godwin, Clover, Tract 236.99 acres to Philip A. Godwin Jr./Life Estate, Lorraine Godwin/Life Estate and Michelle C. Godfrey, $0.

Addie M. Shimer, Dry Fork, Unit D2 Week 35 Land of Canaan Vacation Resort to Land of Canaan Home Owners Association, Inc., $973.50.

City of Parsons, Black Fork, Lot 124 Section H 20’x10’ Parsons City Cemetery to Kenneth L. Jones and Melissa D. Jones, $400.

City of Parsons, Black Fork, Lot 137 Section H 20’x10’ Parsons City Cemetery to Kenneth L. Jones and Melissa D. Jones, $400.

John R. Brown and Barbara M. Brown, Dry Fork, Lot 5 Aspenglow Ridge Estates 2.00 acres to Dwight Todd England and Heather L. England, $19,900.

Philip Scott Filler and Misty Michelle Filler, Thomas Corporation, (1) ½ Lot 60 25’x120’ (2) Lot 59 to Jeanne A. Dumas, $155,000.

Bands Holdings LLC, Dry Fork, Lot 73 Black Bear Woods Resort to Charles M. Carr, Teresa M. Wienecke Carr and Teresa M. Weinecke Carr, $115,000.