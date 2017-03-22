Parsons, WV—The March meeting of the Tucker County Planning Commission (TCPC) featured guest speaker Michael Dougherty of WVU Extension Service and Brad Moore of the Tucker County Cultural District Authority (TCCDA).

Dougherty discussed planned growth and how it could benefit Tucker County with the arrival of Corridor H. Dougherty recommended subdivision and land development ordinances to protect property values throughout the county and to protect the county from sub-standard development practices. Such regulations set quality standards and do not direct how land should be used.

Brad Moore, President of the TCCDA, presented a Memorandum of Understanding to create a partnership between the TCCDA and the Planning Commission. The MOU will legitimize coordination between the Planning Commission and the Cultural District Authority to adopt a cultural tourism partnership that would allow the two groups to collaborate on projects and share funding. The memorandum will help to strengthen efforts to preserve and promote Tucker County’s culture and economic vitality into a larger, county-wide agenda including recreation, the arts, agriculture, and education.

Attending: AmeriCorps members Dominic Piacentini and Katie Teems, Planning Commission members: Emily Wilson-Hauger, Robin McClintock, Rob Burns, Ben Herrick, Diane Hinkle, Jonathan Hicks, David Young.

The next Tucker County Planning Commission meeting will be held on April 24th at 10:00 am at the Tucker Community Foundation office in Davis. This meeting is open to the public.