Parsons City Council votes unanimously to abandon a section of alley on Pennsylvania Avenue

PARSONS – Parsons City Council voted unanimously to abandon a section of alley adjacent to lots 34 and 46 on Pennsylvania Avenue following a public hearing on the issue Tuesday. This was the third and final reading of the ordinance and no community members attended the meeting to make comments.

Parsons resident Jerry Hardy had petitioned the City to abandon the property which is about 15 feet wide and runs approximately 90 feet. This property backs property on Pennsylvania Ave. where Hardy plans to build and open an ice cream shop.

Parsons City Attorney Pat Nichols said the property is the little alley behind the barbeque place that goes down behind.

“We are abandoning 15 feet – one half goes to the park side and one half goes to Jerry’s side,” Nichols said. “Once Council approves this, we will make the deeds. We will make two deeds, one to each entity.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, council members received an update on Wellness 24. Before, the largest number of members at the health facility was 197. As of Tuesday, Wellness 24 has expanded its membership to include 410 members.

Tucker County Commission President Lowell Moore gave an update on the Pulp Mill Bottom Dike. He said that he has received all permits and the work on fixing the dike will begin July 1. Moore said the repairs would take longer than they are allowed to be in the water now because of spawning season, so the repairs will begin July 1.

“All the permits and approvals have been obtained to complete work on the Pulp Mill Bottom Dike,” Moore said. “We cannot get into the river until after July 1. Spawning in the Shaver’s Fork River restricts that until June 30. Because of the weather, we cannot get in until July 1. I spoke with the contractors and they will honor our contract and begin July 1.”

Moore said he spoke with FEMA on Wednesday and said everything has been cleared and it is a go.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, an agenda item under new business called for considering the hiring of another police officer for the Parsons Police Department. That item was referred back to the personnel committee for recommendations.

Council members approved sponsoring an award for the 2017 STArt School – Town Art Show by WV Highlands Artisans Group in April.

The next regular Parsons City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 in Council Chambers located on the first floor of the Charles W. “Bill” Rosenau Municipal Building.