Parsons City Council votes to sell abandoned property

PARSONS – Parsons City Council voted to accept a bid from Jerry Hardy for a parcel of land located on the south half end of Railroad Alley, adjacent to Lots 34 and 46 in Seiler’s Addition near Mill Race Park. The lot is 676 square feet or 0.02 acres. Council had previously voted to abandon the property and took sealed bids to sell the property to the highest bidder.

Parsons City Council Administrator/Treasurer Jason Myers said they opened the bids at 4:01 p.m. Monday.

“We only had one bid and it was from Jerry Hardy,” Myers said. “The bid said he would offer $5 more than any other bid received or $500 if no other bids were received. I will pay any costs occurred to sell the property including any survey, deed or tax.”

Councilman Tim Auvil reminded everyone the Easter Egg Hunt will be at 1 p.m. April 15 at Mill Race Park. The event is for the entire family and children up to age 12-years are invited to hunt for eggs.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Council accepted the resignation of Brent Gidley from Wellness 24 because he is going into the United States Army.

Council voted to support the Tucker County Entrepreneurial Pitch Contest and will donate $1,000 toward a prize for a new Parsons business or to a Parsons business adding something new. Additional information about the Pitch Contest will come from Robert Burns and the Tucker Community Foundation.

The next meeting of the Parsons City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 18.