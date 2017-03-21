One Confirmed Dead in House Fire

According to a press release from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, on Monday, March 20, 2017 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Deputy C.R. Donelson of the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office and Trooper First Class J.J. Schmidle of the West Virginia State Police, along with fire and EMS crews responded to 554 River Bend Estates, located in the unincorporated limits of Parsons, West Virginia for a structure fire with possible entrapment.

Upon arrival officers observed the residence to be fully involved with fire. Due to the extent of the fire, firefighters were unable to perform a search and rescue for a possible occupant in the residence.

After extinguishing the fire a deceased occupant was located, within the burnt structure, by fire personnel. The West Virginia State Fire Marshall’s Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Tucker County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police and Parsons Volunteer Fire Department.