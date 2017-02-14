Mt. Lions Pick Up Wins Against Moorefield and Pendleton County

HAMBLETON – The Tucker County Boys’ Basketball team hosted PVC rival Moorefield last Monday February 6th. The Mt. Lions got off to a quick start and cruised to a 79-50 win at home.

In the first quarter Tucker County built a 23-16 advantage over the Yellowjackets after one quarter of play. The Mt. Lions extended their lead in the second as Tucker County outscored Moorefield 21-12 in the second to take a 44-28 lead at the half.

Both teams played fairly even in the third quarter, but Tucker County outpaced the visitors 15-13 to make the score 59-41 Mt. Lions after three. Tucker County then picked up the defense in the fourth to pull away further as they outscored Moorefield 20-9 in the fourth to pick up the victory 79-50.

Josh Kincaid led Tucker County with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Ethan Crosten followed with 17 points, 5 assists and 4 steals. Wesley Snyder and Jakob Cousin added 8 points each for Tucker County and Kordell Fulton added 7 points, 11 rebounds. Cousin also pulled down 8 boards in the win for the Mt. Lions. The Tucker County JV team won also 53-32.

FRANKLIN – The Mt. Lions traveled to Pendleton County on Friday February 10th for a PVC contest against the Wildcats. Tucker County trailed by 10 points at the end of the third quarter, but rallied back to pick up the victory in overtime 67-59.

Tucker County and Pendleton County were active on defense in the first quarter as the Wildcats held a slim 16-14 lead after one quarter. The second quarter would prove to be more of the same as the first quarter as both teams played hard and after the second quarter Pendleton County was ahead 31-28.

Pendleton County put some distance between them and the Mt. Lions in the third quarter as the Wildcats outscored Tucker County 22-15 in the third to take a 53-43 lead after three. The defense then stepped up for the Mt. Lions in the fourth as they held Pendleton County to just 3 points in the quarter. The Mt. Lions trailed by 3 points late in the fourth quarter and Ethan Crosten connected on a 3 point basket to tie the game at 56-56. Pendleton County was unable to score on the final possession of regulation so the game would go to overtime. Tucker County again stepped up their defense in overtime as they outpaced the Wildcats 11-3 in overtime to pick up the comeback road victory 67-59.

Ethan Crosten led Tucker County with 30 points, 7 steals and 6 assists. Josh Kincaid added 17 points, 5 rebounds and Wesley Snyder had 8 points for the Mt. Lions. Jakob Cousin pulled down 9 boards for Tucker County and Kordell Fulton chipped in with 6 points, 7 rebounds. The Tucker County JV team got the win in the first contest 51-26.

Tucker County(12-6) will travel to Petersburg tonight February 15th for a JV/Varsity contest. The Mt. Lions will then host Pocahontas County on Saturday February 18th for a JV/Varsity contest. The JV contest will start at 5:45pm with the Varsity game to follow. The Mt. Lions wrap up their regular season next Wednesday February 22nd at home against Trinity. For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.