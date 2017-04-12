Mt. Lions Baseball Team Falls To Southern, Gets Win At Union

PARSONS – The Tucker County Baseball team hosted Southern Garrett on Monday April 3rd.

The game was played in the rain and Tucker County took the loss 11-0. The Mt. Lions managed just 2 hits in the contest. Michael Gherman went 2 of 3 at the plate and collected both hits in the game as he finished with 1 double and 1 single on the night.

MT. STORM – The Mt. Lions traveled to Union on Wednesday April 5th for a single game contest. Tucker County completed a shutout to pick up their first win of the season by the final score of 15-0.

Tucker County got the scoring started in the first inning as Justin Fike drove in Garrett Carrico with a single to make the score 1-0. The Mt. Lions added to the scoreboard in the third inning as they scored 6 runs off of 2 doubles by Shayne and Slayter Liller and also a single by Gary Meloy. Tucker County would add 8 more runs through the rest of the contest to get the win on the road 15-0.

Shayne Liller led the way for Tucker County as he pitched the shutout and went 3 of 4 batting along with driving in 5 runs on the evening. Liller collected a single and 2 doubles. Liller had a perfect game no hitter going until Union collected a hit to center field in the final inning. The Mt. Lions collected 13 hits total in the game; Shayne Liller 3 hits, Justin Fike 2 hits, Michael Gherman 2 hits, Christian Purnell 2 hits, Garrett Carrico 1 hit, Justin Purnell 1 hit, Slayter Liller 1 hit and Shane Humphrey 1 hit.

Tucker County will return to action tonight April 12th at home against Tygarts Valley for a 5pm contest. The Mt. Lions will then host Pocahontas County for a double header on Thursday April 13th at 3pm and 5pm. Tucker County will then host Union on April 18th at 5pm. For more info and an up to date schedule go to TuckerCountySports.Com.