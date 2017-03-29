Mt. Lions Baseball Open Season with 2 Games at Petersburg

PETERSBURG – The Tucker County Baseball team opened the season last Friday March 24th at Petersburg. The Mt. Lions battled in the first game as they fell 2-1 and the Vikings dominated the second contest as Petersburg won 20-2.

In the first contest the pitching was strong for both teams. Tucker County struck first when Justin Fike singled in the first inning to drive in Shayne Liller to make the score 1-0 Mt. Lions. The Vikings answered back in the third inning to tie the game 1-1. Petersburg got the bats going again in the 5th inning when they score one run off a single to make the score 2-1.

Shayne Liller led Tucker County at the plate with 2 hits in 3 at bats. Shanye Liller took the loss from the mound as he pitch 4 and 1/3 innings. Tucker County fell in the contest by the final score of 2-1.

The second game did not go well for the Mt. Lions as Tucker County walked 13 batters and committed 7 errors in the contest. The Mt. Lions tried to break in some new pitchers and Petersburg took advantage as they cruised to victory by the final score of 20-2. Justin Fike and Shayne Liller scored the 2 runs for Tucker County in the contest and Michael German drove both of those batters in on 2 different occasions to pick up 2 RBI’s on the night.

Tucker County will return to action on Thursday March 30th at Tygarts Valley at 6pm and then the Mt. Lions will travel to Pendleton County on Friday March 31st at 4:30pm. Tucker County then plays at Preston on Saturday April 1st at 1pm and then they open at home on Monday April 3rd against Southern Garrett at 4:30pm. For a complete schedule and more info go to TuckerCountySports.Com.