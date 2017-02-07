Momma Said 2.8.17

Well, the groundhog saw his shadow so I guess that is six more weeks of winter.

Spring doesn’t officially begin until March 20 so technically, whatever he says it will still be winter. Gran always said if the icicles were dripping on New Year’s Day it would be an early spring but, we didn’t have any icicles to drip because it was raining and 60 degrees. Momma Said, “When it is ready, it will come no matter what.”

We have had the weirdest weather this winter. It has not really gotten cold enough yet to even freeze the ground. This is not the weather we had when I was younger. It seems to have changed across the United States as well. I am glad California finally got some rain and ended the drought.

I hope it all doesn’t run off and not do any good. Momma Said, “Hopefully, the snow pack in the mountains will sustain them through the summer.”

I am still in the process of tearing up the floor in my spare bathroom after last week’s disaster. But hopefully, if my back holds out, I will get it fixed and pray this never happens again. I want to wish all the sweethearts out there an early Happy Valentines’ Day. I hope everyone finds someone to love and be loved. Momma Said, “It is a grand thing when the right person comes into your life.”

When and if, they do hold them close to your heart and let them know they are loved. Hopefully that love will be returned and last forever. And with this latest recipe, you may fall in love with the cake and make chocolate your best friend.

BLACK MAGIC CHOCOLATE CAKE

Prep time: 15 mins – Cook time: 35 mins

Total time: 50 mins

INGREDIENTS: Cake

butter for pans

2 cups sugar

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup Cocoa Powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup buttermilk (substitute: 1 cup milk + 1 Tbls. lemon juice or white vinegar stir and let sit for 5 minutes)

1 cup brewed strong black coffee cooled

½ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chocolate Frosting

1 bag (12-ounces) semi sweet chocolate chips, finely chopped

1-1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 stick butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350.

Butter and flour two 9-inch round baking pans or one 9×13 pan

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together sugar, flour, cocoa, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

Add eggs, buttermilk, coffee, oil and vanilla.

Using an electric mixer,

beat on medium speed for about 2 minutes. You should have a thin batter.

Pour batter evenly into prepared pans.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Cool 10 minutes; remove cakes from pans to wire racks.

Cool completely before frosting.

To prepare the frosting, place chopped chocolate in a medium mixing

bowl; set aside.

Place whipping cream and butter in saucepan and cook over medium heat to just a boil.

Pour cream mixture over chocolate; whisk vigorously until chocolate is melted and smooth.

Cover and refrigerate for an hour.

Remove from fridge and stir; refrigerate about 1 more hour or until spreading consistency.

Spread about ¼ to ⅓ of frosting on one cake layer; top with the other cake layer and spread frosting on top and sides of cake.

Cut and Serve.