Mayors Gather for Tucker County Roundtable

Parsons, WV— Tucker County Commission hosted the first in a series of county-wide roundtables focused on current projects and challenges facing municipalities and changes impacting the county with the arrival of Corridor H. The first work session was held in January with mayors and representatives from each municipality, the Development Authority, Planning Commission, Building Commission, and Cultural District Authority invited to present their main projects and challenges.

Mayor Judy and Jason Myers reported for the City of Parsons. Projects include the diversion wall which the County Commission has been working on for the past year. The City is working with FEMA and currently five homes are being elevated.

Commissioner Lowell Moore reported that as of January 15, he had been notified by FEMA that all permits had been cleared for work to begin on the diversion wall. The project will get underway at the end of spawning season, around July 1.

Parsons has funding for a Source Water Protection Alert System. They are also dealing with a cleanup of the wetland created from Rt. 219 runoff. The City plans to construct a walkway in 2019, and they have received Phase 1 design money. The Splash Park has been a big success. The City offered any of their equipment to other municipalities as needed.

There was discussion about the need for a county building inspector to condemn buildings. It was suggested that if building codes were enacted, the 4 municipalities in attendance are willing to share and help support the position.

Hendricks is focused on development of the Canyon Trail and working with the Highlands Trail Foundation to connect more municipalities along the trails.

A priority for Thomas is dealing with abandoned and dilapidated buildings and vacant lots. The need for a truck bypass due to increased truck traffic was discussed. A pedestrian bridge project is underway and a grant to cover construction costs requires a $60,000 match. New Historic Thomas and the City continue to work on development of the riverfront park and grant funding.

Infrastructure upgrades are a priority for the Town of Davis. The water system and treatment plant are due for upgrades and the Town has received the first round of funding to initiate the $1,335,000 project. The town has applied for a $1 million grant for the project and they plan to break ground in the spring of 2018. Work on the water plant will begin sooner. A sewage line is needed for the National Youth Science Foundation. Other priorities include workforce housing, business recruitment and jobs. The Davis Planning Commission is almost finished with the Flex-E grant requirements.

Dave Curtis reported that Canaan Valley would like to see more area-specific marketing in the Northern Virginia/ DC area. Broadband is a priority for the valley and the county to be competitive. The valley needs more places to eat and shop. Curtis also noted that more service industry workers are needed. A focus on job training for the hospitality sector in local schools could be mutually beneficial. A lack of workforce housing is making it difficult to hire and retain employees. All agreed it is important to have Canaan Valley represented in planning meetings.

The Tucker County Development Authority (TCDA) is focused on a Small Business Development Center coaching for business retention, workforce housing, and entrepreneurship development for STEM High School Graduates, Challenge Academy, and the National Youth Science Foundation. The TCDA sees the lack of broadband as a major obstacle. State funding for the TCDA is decreasing while the demand is increasing.

Commissioner Darlington stated, “With the Corridor now giving prime access to the industrial park, recruiting and soliciting businesses for its development is a priority focus.”

The Tucker County Planning Commission is seeking legal advice from WVU on ordinances related to land use and managed growth. Protection of our dark skies, broadband, and improvements in telecommunications are all priorities for the commission. A County Planner is needed to help the area manage projects and enforce ordinances.

The Cultural District Authority (CDA) received a Benedum Grant and is working with WVU Extension on branding graphics, asset mapping, and tourism surveys. The CDA supports efforts to develop a connecting trail system between Davis and Thomas and from Thomas to Hendricks. Trails for ATV use could benefit the county. All agree that having canyon trail access would provide an economic and recreational benefit to the county. The CDA supports efforts to complete the renovation of Cottrill’s Opera House for a performing arts center. The board recognizes the need for more indoor recreation facilities to improve the quality of life for residents and to provide alternative recreation for visitors during inclement weather. The CDA is working with the WVU Graphic Design School on signage and way finding that will help identify areas of interest to visitors and protect other areas as needed.

EMS coverage has improved with equal coverage now being offered throughout the county and continued efforts to provide 24/7 coverage from Station I and II are being pursued.

County Assessor Chris Michael plans to have GIS mapping online for the public before year end.

Growing the tax base and infrastructure improvements are necessary. The county needs to diversify; much of our tourist economy is weather-dependent. Our rivers present an opportunity; the Cheat River Water Trailhead is in Hendricks and provides another recreational asset that needs to be promoted more.

Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project funding, a method used as a subsidy for community improvement projects, was discussed. With the arrival of Corridor H, it has been identified as an opportunity for the communities of Davis and Thomas.

“Prior to, and now with the Corridor’s arrival many meetings around the county continue to focus on managed growth and economic development. Coordinated planning is in everyone’s best interest. These Roundtables provide a public forum to discuss current issues and stay abreast of what’s going on county wide. The response was excellent and the Commission looks forward to hosting the next meeting in Canaan Valley in June,” stated Commissioner Hinkle.

The date, time, place, and agenda for the June Roundtable will be posted on the Commission web site at http://tuckercountycommission.com/. All meetings are open to the public.