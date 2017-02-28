Mary “Phyllis” Bolden age 78 passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2017. Longtime resident of Oakland MD, Phyllis resided at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home since October 2009.

She was born February 14, 1939 and took pride in being the first baby born in the new Parsons Hospital in Parsons, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Harrison Armentrout and Mary Margaret Auvil Armentrout Arner George. She is survived by two sisters, Barbara Von Hagel and husband David of Ridgeley WV and Johnna Artz and husband Terry of Williamsport MD, as well as 3 nieces and 4 nephews. She was also preceded in death by her ex-husband DeCorsey Emroy Bolden. Their daughter Mary DeCorsey Bolden and her partner Daniel Balcom reside in Easton PA. She has one grandson, Robert Everett Stark of Philadelphia PA and one granddaughter, Margaret Kathleen Stark of Seattle WA. A longtime friend and companion William Lee still resides in their home in Oakland MD. A private graveside service for family will be conducted at the Parsons Cemetery at a future date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to the Dennett Road Manor Activities Department 1113 Mary Drive Oakland MD 21550 in honor of Phyllis because she loved to play BINGO.