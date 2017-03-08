Magistrate News – March 8, 2017

-
The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:
- William C. Paul, Keyser, was cited for speeding (74-65) by Cpl. J. E. Kopec. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Pauline A. Page, Akron, Ohio, was cited for speeding (55-45) by Cpl. D.W. Burge. She pled guilty and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Jessica M. Waybright, Parsons, was cited for no seatbelt by Sgt. C.D. Siler. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $25.
- Robert R. Friend, Ridgeley, was cited for speeding (59-45) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Monteral T. Jackson, Ashburn, Va. was cited for speeding (75065) by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Aaron Friedman, Elkins, was cited for no proof of insurance by Deputy B.T. Zirk. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Tammy L. Wratchford, Parsons, was cited for shoplifting by Sgt. C.D. Siler. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $10 and court cost of $165.25.
- Darla S. Baker, Spotsylvania, Va. was cited for speeding (79-65) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Amy M. Shoemaker, Moorefield, was cited for speeding (55-45) and driving suspended by TFC. J.J. Schmidle. She pled no contest to both charges and was assessed fines of $104.75 and court cost of $330.50.
- Nathaniel S. Boros, Jr. Charlotte, NC, was cited for speeding (35-25) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
Shane S. Shatter, Parsons, was cited for no seatbelt and driving suspended by TFC. J.J. Schmidle. He pled no contest to both charges and was assessed fines of $125 and court cost of $165.25.
- Steve W. Shaffer, Eglon, was cited for no seatbelt by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $25.
- Mark P. Baker, St. Louis, MO, was cited for speeding (69-65) by TFC. J.J. Schmidle. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- James J. Shifflette, Centerville, (69-65) by TFC. J.J. Schmidle. He pled guilty and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Anne M. Felty, Davis, was cited for no insurance by Deputy B.T. Zirk. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.
- Gavin Waybright, Hendricks, was cited for expired license by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Ada Faye McGary, Hepzibah, was cited for driving suspended by Chief Deputy E.C. Surguy. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $100 and court cost of $165.25.
- Ronald D. White, Alexandria, Va. was cited for speeding (34-25) by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- William M. Buckanan, Parsons, was cited for underage consumption of alcohol by Cpl. D.W. Burge. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $50 and court cost of $165.25.
- Latif M. Chowdhury, Alexandria, Va. was cited for Speeding (59-45) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Stephanie E. Collins, Downingtown, Pa. was cited for speeding (81-65) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. She pled guilty and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.
- Johnathan R. Kuhn, Petersburg, was cited for improper registration and no proof of insurance by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled guilty to both charges and was assessed fines of $204.25 and court cost of $330.5
- Johnathan R. Kuhn, Petersburg, was cited for speeding (59-45) and no MVI by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest to both charges and was assessed fines of $9.50 and court cost of $330.50.
The following criminal complaints have been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
Jimmy Fred Brown, Kingwood, was charged with obstructing/resisting an officer. According to the complaint, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Deputy C.A. Teter, of the Tucker County Sheriff’ Department, was dispatched to the Bright residence at 52 Flintlock Lane, Kerens, for a male subject refusing to leave the residence after being asked to by the complainant, Marlene Bright. Teter arrived on scene and met with Mrs. Bright who stated that she arrived home and allegedly saw the defendant sitting in his car in front of her porch. She said that she walked into her residence to her kitchen area and when she walked back into her living area he was sitting on her couch. She told him he could not stay at her residence and he would have to leave but he refused to leave and laid down on the couch. While Teter was on scene Bright asked the defendant to leave as well as Teter explained that he had to leave but he allegedly refused. He refused to give his name or birth date and would not provide a driver’s license and refused to stand up off the couch. It should be noted that the defendant was allegedly very intoxicated. He posted a $1,000 PR bond and a court hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 10:30 a.m. before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
- Justina Wimer, was charged with Truancy because she did fail to cause a juvenile to regularly attend Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School with 12 full un-excused days. She posted a $100 PR Bond.
- Kimberly Dawn Mullenax, Parsons, was charged with obstructing an officer. The complaint states that on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Deputy C.R. Donelson and Special Deputy T.L. Fluharty of the Tucker County Sheriff’s Department, traveled to Patriots 4 located in St. George to meet with Justin Sacks in reference to the service of a Domestic Violence Protective Order. This order directed Sacks to surrender any and all firearms possessed or owned by him to law enforcement. While speaking to Sacks he indicated he had weapons at his residence so deputies traveled there. Once there Sacks advised deputies that all the firearms were gone and he allegedly didn’t know where they were. After further questioning, it was learned that Eric Mullenax may know the location of the weapons. Sacks was instructed to call him and ask him where the weapons were and Mullenax stated they were in the barn. The deputies located the firearms in the barn covered with hay. While retrieving the firearms, Kimberly Dawn Mullenax arrived at the residence and stated that she knew the DVPO was being issued and went into Sacks’ residence and took the guns out and hid them in the barn. She posted a $500 PR bond and a court hearing is scheduled for April 18 at 10:30 a.m. before Magistrate William M. Miller.
The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:
Hoy Michael Eye, Hendricks, received judgment of dismissed by Mag-State-No Fee for one count harassment which occurred on Dec. 24, 2016. The case was heard on Feb. 28 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
- State of West Virginia verses Michael Calvin Jones, Jr., Hendricks, received judgment of dismissed by Mag-State-No Fee for one count interference with officer or member (WVSP); false information. This case was heard on March 1 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses Michael Calvin Jones, Jr., Hendricks, probable cause was found for one count failure to register or provide notice of registration change on Feb. 10. This case is bound over to Circuit Court.
- Pennington verses Persutti, Court found in favor of Barbie and Tyler Pennington in the amount of $155 plus court cost of $75 against Linda Persutti. This case was heard on Feb. 27 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- Judith Jolly verses Darlene, Sheena and Jeffrey Boyles: Respondents must vacate and remove themselves from the property no later than March 1. This case was heard on Feb. 22 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- Maragas DBA RAF, Inc. verses MacDonald: The court found in favor of Aristotle Maragas, DBA RAF, Inc. in the amount of $6,870 plus $120 court cost against Colleen MacDonald and Taylor G. Gardner. This case was heard on Feb. 27 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- St. George Medical Clinic verses Sharp: Case dismissed against Amanda Sharp all parties have settled. This case was heard on Feb. 23 by Magistrate William M. Miller.
- State of West Virginia verses Bonita N. Duncan, Hendricks, received judgment of guilty-plea agreement for one count obedience to traffic control device; guilty-plea agreement for one count driving while license suspended or revoked and judgment of dismissed-plea agreement for one count interference with officers or members (WVSP); false information which occurred on Sept. 12, 2016. She was assessed fines of $200 and court cost of $330.50. This case was heard on Feb. 28 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.
