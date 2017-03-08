Magistrate News – March 8, 2017

The following criminal complaints have been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:

Jimmy Fred Brown, Kingwood, was charged with obstructing/resisting an officer. According to the complaint, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, Deputy C.A. Teter, of the Tucker County Sheriff’ Department, was dispatched to the Bright residence at 52 Flintlock Lane, Kerens, for a male subject refusing to leave the residence after being asked to by the complainant, Marlene Bright. Teter arrived on scene and met with Mrs. Bright who stated that she arrived home and allegedly saw the defendant sitting in his car in front of her porch. She said that she walked into her residence to her kitchen area and when she walked back into her living area he was sitting on her couch. She told him he could not stay at her residence and he would have to leave but he refused to leave and laid down on the couch. While Teter was on scene Bright asked the defendant to leave as well as Teter explained that he had to leave but he allegedly refused. He refused to give his name or birth date and would not provide a driver’s license and refused to stand up off the couch. It should be noted that the defendant was allegedly very intoxicated. He posted a $1,000 PR bond and a court hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 10:30 a.m. before Magistrate Riley H. Barb.